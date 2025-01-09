The Best Secret Beaches In The Florida Keys, According To Travelers
Florida is known for its beautiful beaches and warm temperatures, perfect for a vacation. However, because of this, many oceanfront spots are packed to the brim during the peak season. The Florida Keys offer an alternative to the classic summer vacation, full of places to snorkel, explore, scuba dive, and fish. However, you may be lost when it comes to relaxing and dipping your toes in the water, as there aren't actually very many beaches to enjoy, and those you can easily find are usually packed, unless you know the location of the secret beaches in the area.
The Keys in Florida aren't often known for coastal relaxation, unlike the rest of the state such as the popular Florida beach destination you may want to think about twice before visiting, North Beach. Most of the islands are highly developed, and don't have the soft and sandy areas that make for a perfect place to relax next to the water. Many locals mention it's not a destination worth traveling to if you're looking for a classic beach vacation. Tomgreen99200 on Reddit says: "The Keys aren't really known for its beaches. It's better when you have a boat and go to a sandbar." Sburch79, also on Reddit, agrees: "I love the keys, but they aren't "beach" vacations. If you're looking for beaches."
Though the major locations are usually crowded and loud, there are a few secret beaches perfect for vacations across the islands that make up the Florida destination known as the Keys if you're willing to do a little research, like Islands did.
Long Key State Park
Long Key State Park, on Long Key near Layton, offers amazing beachside scenery. While you can chill and just relax on the beach, it's also possible to stretch your legs, enjoy nature, and get on the water. Kayaking in Long Key Bight provides you with stunning glimpses of shoreline life and several aquatic animals. Since the park is rarely crowded, you have the chance to see more skittish fauna throughout the island when you walk along the beach, take one of their nature trails, or get on the water. If you don't want to explore the Bight, you can also go into the Atlantic Ocean and see the wide open stretch of water for yourself.
Christie on Tripadvisor made sure to mention the beautiful views and lack of people when she reviewed the park: "Nature trail provided a perfect morning stroll with views of the ocean & mangroves. We encountered less than a dozen people the entire time we were there and had much of the area to ourselves." The beach features not only nice sand to relax on, but huts, tables, and even a platform for events or parties. It's a beautiful area, and the park is rarely crowded, as it's often overlooked.
It is worth mentioning that Long Key is undergoing construction for the next several years. This can influence traffic, which parts of the park are open, and what is available to see and do in the area. While the beach is generally accessible, it may be worth checking recent reviews and the website to make sure the path is clear.
Sombrero Beach
On Tripadvisor, Anne J talks about her trip to Sombrero Beach. "There are not many beaches in the keys. This one is real nice it has sand and clear water. We were staying at key largo where there are a couple of areas they call a beach which I would not call a beach." Sombrero is a part of the island of Marathon in the Florida Keys, and is only about a 10-minute drive from the nearby international airport.
Interestingly, Sombrero Beach is one of the few beaches in the Keys free of mangroves. It offers silky sand and brilliant waters and the beach itself is about two miles off the main road. This means you really get some peace and quiet when you visit, especially in the early hours. In addition to a place to relax on the beach, it offers occasional races and 5ks, yoga, and tours of the Turtle Hospital as well as sea turtle nesting zones. Though this is a popular site for these cute animals, it's not home to any of the amazing resorts where you can snorkel and swim with sea turtles.
Though Sombrero Beach is relatively unknown, it is not a little chunk of sand hard to find and access. Since 2001, it has been made to be completely handicap accessible, and feature some great amenities including volleyball courts, showers, and bathrooms. However, one of the best features it offers is the live webcam. By checking out the feed, you can determine how busy it is, and if it's worth packing up and heading that way.
Bahia Honda State Park and Horseshoe Beach
Bahia Honda State Park, located in Big Pine Key, is considered one of the best beaches in the keys and still relatively uncrowded, though it's gaining in popularity every year. There are three main places to relax on the coastline within the park and the option to camp. This means, even if the beaches do get fairly crowded, by camping, you have the chance to get some peace and quiet in the early morning hours or late into the evening.
However, if Bahia is too packed, there is another, even more secret option. On Reddit, monkeywelder talks about a location not too far away: "Right across the bridge down from Bahia is Horseshoe beach, its an old quarry open to the gulf and is protected. Snorkeling is great there. Occasionaly a shark gets in, definitely rays. but Ive never had a problem with them and supposedly the is some machinery at the bottom. Not much of a sandy beach there. but its nice to hang. Never had a crowd there."
It's definitely not far, at only 1.9 miles away from Bahia Honda State Park. While it does have a little bit of a beach to relax, you can do more if you choose. Horseshoe is incredibly popular for snorkeling and diving, offering easy sightings of dozens of different types of fish. It's also a good place for beginners to go and practice, as long as you avoid the common mistakes people make when snorkeling for the first time.
Coco Plum Beach
Reddit user good_choice13 shared their favorite coastal location in the Florida Keys, "Coco Plum Beach was completely empty when I visited. It is off the beaten path." Coco Plum Beach is part of Marathon and is the perfect place to get off the beaten path to bask in one of the most picturesque beaches in the Caribbean. This location does have some rocks, but there is also plenty of stunning white sand that runs right up to the turquoise water. Occasionally, the beach is filled with seaweed, but it's easy to clean and there are even teams that come and pick up trash and debris regularly.
Because this is a rather unknown beach, more with locals in mind than tourists, there's not many amenities in the area. It's a fairly long drive down to the water, about 1.4 miles from the main road and the path usually washed out, deterring many casual tourists. This means it's nice and secluded, and helps to deter all but the most curious of people. However, it also means that restaurants, hotels, or commercial locations are pretty much non-existent nearby. Still, if you're looking for a quiet and relaxing place to relax in the Keys, then Coco Plum Beach is an amazing option.
It is also a pretty good size. There are plenty of places to park, and dogs are allowed. It's a great place to bring your pooch and let them enjoy the surf and sand, without feeling like you're bothering other beachgoers. The beach isn't wide, but a long, skinny strip.
The Moorings Village
While not necessarily secret, if you want a truly secluded beach to rest on in the Florida Keys, the best option is to go to a resort. The Moorings Village in Islamorada offers a small — about 1100 feet— but private section of beach only allowed to overnight guests. While this can be a bit of a bummer for those who are just popping in or who have already booked a place to stay, if you are only now planning your trip, consider staying at The Moorings Village and getting a beach almost all to yourself.
On Tripadvisor, Diane M mentioned that she couldn't be happier with all of The Moorings Village, including the beach, "My husband and I just spent 5 days in The Moorings Village and it could not have been a more lovely experience. The property is well-managed with a helpful staff and the grounds were absolutely spectacular! It felt like we were staying in the middle of a botanical garden with access to our own private beach area."
In addition to these secret beaches right on the islands, there are also a few you can visit by boat or kayak, which are likely to be even emptier. Such is the case with a secret island state park that is a serene Florida Keys paradise, Lignumvitae Key. There is also the gorgeous group of Florida islands to visit for a crowd-free escape full of natural beauty, Snipes Key, which is also only accessible by boat, as there are no roads on or connecting to this series of small islands.
Methodology
The five beaches that made this list were decided on after a search through Reddit posts, review sites like Tripadvisor, and personal blogs. They were some of the most mentioned and best-reviewed locations. Of course, while these are the secret beaches people talk about, there are likely several more destinations that are actually very unknown to tourists. If you have some time while exploring, lace up your hiking boots and search around the Keys and see what kinds of beaches you can come across. Since locals are unlikely to share their truly secret spots, especially ones a little challenging to get to and without a name, you're more likely to stumble across one while exploring in person than searching online.