The Best Secret Beaches In The Florida Keys, According To Travelers

Florida is known for its beautiful beaches and warm temperatures, perfect for a vacation. However, because of this, many oceanfront spots are packed to the brim during the peak season. The Florida Keys offer an alternative to the classic summer vacation, full of places to snorkel, explore, scuba dive, and fish. However, you may be lost when it comes to relaxing and dipping your toes in the water, as there aren't actually very many beaches to enjoy, and those you can easily find are usually packed, unless you know the location of the secret beaches in the area.

The Keys in Florida aren't often known for coastal relaxation, unlike the rest of the state such as the popular Florida beach destination you may want to think about twice before visiting, North Beach. Most of the islands are highly developed, and don't have the soft and sandy areas that make for a perfect place to relax next to the water. Many locals mention it's not a destination worth traveling to if you're looking for a classic beach vacation. Tomgreen99200 on Reddit says: "The Keys aren't really known for its beaches. It's better when you have a boat and go to a sandbar." Sburch79, also on Reddit, agrees: "I love the keys, but they aren't "beach" vacations. If you're looking for beaches."

Though the major locations are usually crowded and loud, there are a few secret beaches perfect for vacations across the islands that make up the Florida destination known as the Keys if you're willing to do a little research, like Islands did.