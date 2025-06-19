Bali's Secret String Of Coastal Fishing Villages Has Unique Dives, Bright Coral Reefs, And Black Sand Beaches

If gods could decide where to reincarnate on Earth, they'd choose Bali. Steeped in spirituality and traditional arts, the "Island of the Gods" has long attracted visitors from all over the world — some of whom seem to trade its sacred essence for social media likes. Despite the island's commodification, Bali is still home to places where the ancient philosophy of Tri Hita Karana remains intact. Amed, a village on the island's Eastern coast, is a living example of harmony between the human, the natural, and the spiritual realm.

Located a 2- to 3-hour drive from Ngurah Rai International Airport, Amed is a coastal fishing town extending nearly 10 miles along the shore. During the dry season, which lasts from March to September, the location offers a variety of water activities — from diving and snorkeling to simply watching the sunset from a boat or one of its black sand beaches. Its dark color comes from volcanic lava rock, and the sand is believed to have healing properties which may help treat underlying health conditions.

Although the atmosphere may feel less luxurious than some of Bali's best beach resorts, this fishing town still offers the wellness experience you may need. Bali's hidden gem is made up of seven villages, each with its own unique and distinct name: Amed, Jemeluk, Bunutan, Selang, Banyuning, Aas, and Lipah. It's also a perfect location to put into practice your fishing skills, with several fishing charters offering guided tours and equipment — some even host fish barbecues on the beach where you can taste your fresh catch. Here, tourists can also experience a day in the life of a fisherman, starting at 5 a.m. with a sail on their jukung — traditional wooden boats painted in vibrant colors.