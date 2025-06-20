Why You Should Always Visit A Travel Clinic Before Going Overseas, Even If Your Destination Is Safe

Between all the itinerary planning, bookings, and packing, it's easy to overlook the unlikely but very real possibility of falling ill during your travels. Even your trusty travel medicine kit is unlikely to be able to cover any significant health issues that may crop up. While anywhere outside of your hometown can be a stressful place to require medical attention, things can get increasingly complicated and overwhelming in a foreign country. It's no surprise that one of the things travel guru Rick Steves says to always do before traveling is to check your medical needs. This can include ensuring all your routine vaccines are up to date and that you have enough of your prescriptions while traveling. Equally important is to check what vaccines and medications you may need to stay safe at your destination, and this is where travel clinics come in.

While you can do your own research and check the CDC's travel advisory page for your destination, a travel clinic will have a healthcare professional look at your itinerary. They will check if you require vaccinations for certain destination-specific illnesses or need to have a dose of certain preventative medication before embarking on your trip. A visit to the travel clinic could also help you save on unnecessary expenses if the professional decides that you have a low or no risk of a certain ailment. Furthermore, you can even get advice on what your travel insurance should cover depending on your destination's risk level.