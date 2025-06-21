This One Mistake At The Cruise Terminal Could Cost You Thousands (Here's What Travelers Need To Know)
Whether it's your first time or 50th trip, packing for a cruise can be equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. You've got everything you need for offshore excursions and even packed your favorite stretchy pants for the buffets. But there's one major mistake some travelers make when returning to the United States, and it can come with a hefty price tag: Overlooking regulations when purchasing goods abroad.
It's quite common for travelers to take advantage of more affordable or duty-free items overseas, but there are certain rules you don't want to ignore. In April 2025, two passengers on a Carnival cruise received an unpleasant surprise when their cigarettes were confiscated. While it's legal for U.S. travelers to bring tobacco products into the country, the quantity and any applicable permits matter. Typically, the limit is 200 cigarettes per person. However, the Carnival passengers had 749 cartons, which equated to nearly 150,000 individual cigarettes. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the stash in 10 pieces of luggage. Because the travelers had not secured importer permits for that quantity, CBP considered it for commercial, not personal, use.
Without the appropriate permits, travelers can face detention, seizure, penalties, abandonment, or destruction of goods. "Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price," explained Cheryl M. Davies, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, in a press release. In this case, the CBP planned to destroy the cartons, which were estimated to be worth nearly $60,000. To avoid a costly mistake like this, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has an online form to apply for an importer permit. The form is free to submit and can be completed digitally.
Other cruise hiccups or mishaps that can interrupt your trip
Many cruise lines have rules that can get you banned from sailing, but even if you're not totally barred, certain mistakes can cost you money or cause major inconvenience. Most, if not all, cruise companies have restrictions on items like irons, surge protectors, and candles, which are considered fire hazards and will be removed from your luggage, often to be returned at disembarkation. The same applies to alcohol. Every cruise line has its own policies, but many only allow one sealed bottle of wine or Champagne per passenger, and no beer or hard liquor. Guests who attempt to conceal alcohol in alternative containers risk having the liquids confiscated, and may even be denied boarding.
One seemingly minor but potentially expensive mistake is how you book shore excursions. These trips can be an amazing way to explore each port, but they tend to fill up pretty fast. Some travelers opt to book excursions independently instead of through the cruise line. While this can sometimes offer better availability and cheaper rates, it comes with a major risk. If your independently booked excursion runs late, the ship may not wait for you. Not only is this extremely stressful, but it can derail your entire trip. You may be forced to find a hotel for the night, pay to meet the ship at the next port, or return home, all of which can be costly.
Cruise lines have strict rules for safety, customs, and scheduling logistics. Keeping these tips in mind can help your trip run smoothly and save you from paying extra. When in doubt, check your specific cruise line's FAQ page before sailing. With that, you're more than prepared to plan your dream cruise vacation and make some unforgettable memories.