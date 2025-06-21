This One Mistake At The Cruise Terminal Could Cost You Thousands (Here's What Travelers Need To Know)

Whether it's your first time or 50th trip, packing for a cruise can be equal parts exciting and nerve-wracking. You've got everything you need for offshore excursions and even packed your favorite stretchy pants for the buffets. But there's one major mistake some travelers make when returning to the United States, and it can come with a hefty price tag: Overlooking regulations when purchasing goods abroad.

It's quite common for travelers to take advantage of more affordable or duty-free items overseas, but there are certain rules you don't want to ignore. In April 2025, two passengers on a Carnival cruise received an unpleasant surprise when their cigarettes were confiscated. While it's legal for U.S. travelers to bring tobacco products into the country, the quantity and any applicable permits matter. Typically, the limit is 200 cigarettes per person. However, the Carnival passengers had 749 cartons, which equated to nearly 150,000 individual cigarettes. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) discovered the stash in 10 pieces of luggage. Because the travelers had not secured importer permits for that quantity, CBP considered it for commercial, not personal, use.

Without the appropriate permits, travelers can face detention, seizure, penalties, abandonment, or destruction of goods. "Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price," explained Cheryl M. Davies, CBP director of field operations in Los Angeles, in a press release. In this case, the CBP planned to destroy the cartons, which were estimated to be worth nearly $60,000. To avoid a costly mistake like this, the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau has an online form to apply for an importer permit. The form is free to submit and can be completed digitally.