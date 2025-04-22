For most cruisegoers, the thought of a week or two sailing on a well-appointed cruise ship encompasses relaxation, style, and maybe even a bit of luxury. But for every few hundred cruisers with class, there exists an archetypal character foil — the kind of person for whom new rules are written that would usually fall under the categories of "Common Sense" and "Basic Human Decency." When these wild card cruisers are inevitably banned from a Carnival or Royal Caribbean cruise for treating the tour like one long "Hangover"-style party, it makes perfect sense. "The system is working as it should be," we might remind ourselves with just a tinge of schadenfreude while self-righteously sipping our piña coladas.

And yet, sometimes even cruisegoers who consider themselves consummate rule-followers can run afoul of bizarre cruise rules they didn't realize existed and end up on the dreaded "Do Not Sail" (DNS) list. It is easy to forget that cruises are subject to multiple legal systems and maritime law. SubReddits like r/Cruises contain plenty of examples of cruisegoers who didn't realize they made the DNS list, only learning via phone call or email mere weeks before their next cruise.

The lesson? It's always a good idea to spend some time looking over a cruise line's fine print online before taking off. That, a healthy dose of common sense, and a self-taught refresher on cruisegoers who got banned for life will go a long way. To help keep you off the DNS naughty list, Islands spoke with Eat Sleep Cruise's Don and Heidi Bucolo, a pair of travel experts with more than 90 cruises and 546 days at sea under their belts.