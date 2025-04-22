11 Things You Didn't Realize Could Get You Banned From A Cruise
For most cruisegoers, the thought of a week or two sailing on a well-appointed cruise ship encompasses relaxation, style, and maybe even a bit of luxury. But for every few hundred cruisers with class, there exists an archetypal character foil — the kind of person for whom new rules are written that would usually fall under the categories of "Common Sense" and "Basic Human Decency." When these wild card cruisers are inevitably banned from a Carnival or Royal Caribbean cruise for treating the tour like one long "Hangover"-style party, it makes perfect sense. "The system is working as it should be," we might remind ourselves with just a tinge of schadenfreude while self-righteously sipping our piña coladas.
And yet, sometimes even cruisegoers who consider themselves consummate rule-followers can run afoul of bizarre cruise rules they didn't realize existed and end up on the dreaded "Do Not Sail" (DNS) list. It is easy to forget that cruises are subject to multiple legal systems and maritime law. SubReddits like r/Cruises contain plenty of examples of cruisegoers who didn't realize they made the DNS list, only learning via phone call or email mere weeks before their next cruise.
The lesson? It's always a good idea to spend some time looking over a cruise line's fine print online before taking off. That, a healthy dose of common sense, and a self-taught refresher on cruisegoers who got banned for life will go a long way. To help keep you off the DNS naughty list, Islands spoke with Eat Sleep Cruise's Don and Heidi Bucolo, a pair of travel experts with more than 90 cruises and 546 days at sea under their belts.
Taking ill-conceived selfies
It seems that no matter how many influencers are maimed or even die in pursuit of the perfect selfie, there's still a never-ending line of folks who never got the memo. Somewhat depressingly, we've officially reached a point where Wikipedia has an entire page devoted to selfie-related injuries and deaths. Of course, the cruise world isn't immune from this epidemic of poor judgment.
Such was the case in 2019 with one passenger on Royal Caribbean's 17-deck Allure of the Seas. This voyager had the wherewithal to climb over the balcony railing of her exterior stateroom and perch along the narrow ledge, arms stretched out above her à la Jack and Rose. Although not technically a selfie since she had a partner in crime to execute the final shot, the guest's daredevilry was intended to generate a cool pic.
Had the woman fallen into the water from that height, she could have immediately suffered severe bodily damage from the impact alone — that is, if she didn't drown. Although she (fortunately) managed to avert either fate, the not-so-smooth criminal was spotted by another cruisegoer on the floor, who quickly snapped off a pic before ratting her out to his concierge. The concierge escalated the matter, which ultimately got the pic-minded pair permanently banned from the cruise line, citing Royal Caribbean's policy on unsafe behavior. While not doing this might seem like common sense, don't even risk climbing over a railing if it looks completely safe.
Self-snitching online videos
Self-snitching social media videos are something of a sister issue to poorly considered selfie ideas. And yet, for some reason seemingly beyond human comprehension, some aspiring influencers seem compelled to film their rule-breaking adventures and share them with the world. Not that anyone should break a cruise line's rules, but if you do decide to take that gamble, the last thing you want to do is upload the evidence for clicks, likes, and follows.
One of the biggest topics cruisers can't resist self-snitching on is a time-honored tradition set by the pirates that sailed the Caribbean centuries earlier: Good old-fashioned rum-running. While some cruise lines let guests bring a small amount of wine onboard (usually one or two bottles at most), the strong stuff is generally a no-go. "[M]ost major cruise lines do not allow guests to bring on any spirits or beer at any point during the cruise," Dona and Heidi Bucolo advised. Still, where there's a will, there's a way, and many regular cruisegoers have taken to YouTube and TikTok to share their secret booze-smuggling hacks. But apparently, cruise company execs also have the internet, and Carnival has recently announced plans to ban self-snitching bootleggers.
And then there's Florida woman Kendra Gordon. Gordon somehow thought it wise to smuggle a handgun onto her Carnival cruise before specifically citing the cruise line, which she noted confiscated her pickles and hot sausages, in an online video that would land her on Carnival's DNS list. Smuggling the gun was a bad idea in the first place, but telling the world? The mind boggles.
Defending yourself
Some cruisers might be old enough to remember a time when responsibility for a schoolyard fight was determined by who threw the first punch. That tends not to be the case in the modern era, where most schools have a zero-tolerance policy for violence. This also seems to be the case with most cruise lines these days, much to the chagrin of many a Redditor whose efforts to defend themselves landed them on the DNS list. Given the reputation Carnival has picked up for massive brawls breaking out on the cruise line's ships, it's not hard to see why people might feel compelled to fight back.
Recounting their experience on r/CarnivalCruiseFans, one Reddit user shared how breaking up a fight after a friend decided to defend himself got several members of their party permanently banned. And despite his ban, the poster got off easy given that two people engaged in the confrontation were issued $500 fines. "Yes, security was very vocal that in most cases this would've lead to disembarkation at our own financial expense," they added.
This tracks with the Bucolos' insight, with the pair noting that most cruise lines rely on a tiered system to determine how to handle problem guests but tend to go harshly on fighting. "The industry maintains a strict zero-tolerance policy for physical altercations, sexual harassment, or threatening conduct, which usually leads to immediate removal at the next port without any refund." You have been warned.
Bringing CBD products
The tamer and less psychoactive side of the cannabis plant, cannabidiol (CBD) is legal on the federal level in the United States and completely unrestricted on the state level across most of the country. In fact, you can pick it up in everything from hand creams to health foods in the local corner drugstore in most states. It makes sense that a cruisegoer might think it's perfectly fine to bring their trusty arthritis cream along when getting in their daily steps on a cruise ship. Unfortunately, doing so could get you banned from the cruise line for good, if not land you in serious legal trouble with another country.
"It doesn't matter if you have a prescription or it is legal in the state your ship departs from, cruise ships are governed by international law," the Bucolos advised. "Whether in checked luggage, a carry-on, or discovered in your cabin, your cruise contraband will be confiscated, and repeat offenders can be denied boarding or removed."
It's a hard lesson Texas nurse and frequent cruiser Melinda Van Veldhuizen learned the hard way when she was banned for life for innocently bringing sleep gummies containing CBD, melatonin, and chamomile aboard a Carnival ship at Port Miami in 2023. "I had four people surrounding me, and I'm really not sure what my offense is," she reported to WPLG Local 10 in Miami. Legal or not, the mistake earned Van Veldhuizen a lifetime Carnival ban.
Engaging in loud romantic expressions
While it's not hard to see how a cruise could get people feeling amorous between those technicolor sunsets and endless stretches of turquoise water, expressing those romantic feels in a way that brings the neighbors in on the action could definitely get you put on a cruise line's no-sail list. That's what happened to German couple Renate F. and Volker back in April 2019, just one day into their two-week Mediterranean cruise with German cruise line TUI Cruises, as reported on Reise Reporter.
As countless other cruisegoers have surely done, particularly cruise guests with pineapples on their doors, the pair wasted little time after boarding before slipping into bed for a little embarkation day romance. In doing so, they'd forgotten to close the balcony door — inadvertently telegraphing their reportedly enthusiastic intimacy, much to the amusement (or horror) of everyone within hearing radius.
After the lovemaking, which Renate freely admitted was "passionate" and "a bit loud," the couple was enjoying a post-coital shower and cigarette when cruise security approached to inform them the stunt — coupled with an equally loud argument — was enough to get them kicked off the ship. The cruise line left them stranded in Barbados at one in the morning. While there's no word on their ban status, Renate claimed the experience left her with severe anxiety. The moral of the story? When you're feeling frisky, stop and close the balcony door before getting started.
Smoking or vaping outside designated areas
Given the size of most cruise ships combined with the limited number of smoking sections, it's understandable why someone might be tempted to sneak a smoke or vape outside a ship's officially designated zones, particularly after chugging back a few tasty cocktails. However, those designated tobacco hangouts are for more than just the comfort of other passengers. They exist because both smoking and vaping can potentially lead to fires, a fact many vape users don't even realize. According to the United States FEMA website, e-cigarettes are most vulnerable to fire accidents when they are being transported, charged, or in use.
Since vaping tends to be a little more stealthy than smoking, vape users sometimes make the error of thinking they can get away with a puff or two. But cruise lines have cameras everywhere and will act harshly if they catch you. Relaying their experience as a banned former Carnival cruiser, one Reddit user lamented, "Was 19 and smoked my vape first after my nap. Forgot I was in the boat, fire alarm went off and I yanked it off, very stupid I know that now." Other Reddit users reported similar results after sneaking a vape outside the designated area only to quickly learn they'd been spotted. While it's true that you're likely to spot someone getting away with it, it's probably not worth the risk unless you're willing to gamble a lifetime ban.
Accusing the casino of cheating
You're probably familiar with the phrase, "The house always wins." However, one cruise passenger alleges this is even more accurate on one cruise line. In a lengthy Reddit post, the cruise passenger told how he'd landed himself a spot on the DNS list after complaining about suspicious behavior aboard the Carnival Miracle in December 2024.
"I observed some suspicious activity at the roulette table," the Redditor alleged. "Over the course of several days, I noticed the dealer changing the 'pill' ball and repeatedly landing on 23 Red, especially when large bets were placed elsewhere." After a few days of watching this play out, the cruise guest asked the dealer to change out the ball, which the passenger believed to be loaded.
Rather than switch the balls, a manager and a security team "immediately" showed up to ban the guest from the casino before canceling his already pre-paid trips — all five of them — and eventually sending a cease and desist notice from the cruise line's attorney. While the comments section suggests this possible ban item should be taken with a grain of salt, any questionable behavior could potentially land you in trouble with the casino, so it's probably best to keep a cool head and stick to the rules.
Throwing things overboard
Intentionally trashing or otherwise losing items overboard is terrible for the environment and could potentially harm the magnificent marine animals that reside in the ocean. It makes sense that cruise ships would keep a tight watch on this behavior, as even letting a few passengers get away with it on each trip could lead to serious long-term environmental damage. And given the size of modern cruise ships, it's also just as likely your jettisoned trash could end up injuring another passenger.
This also includes items carelessly left on your balcony. "[Y]ou'd be surprised how many people leave small/lightweight items like water bottles, empty cups, napkins, and plates on their balconies or near railings that can easily blow over," the Bucolos emphasized. "Even if you don't mean for an item to go overboard, it is a serious offense, and repeated failure to abide by these rules can result in being removed from the ship."
Carnival's policy specifies, "Guests are liable for any illegal dumping or pollution of any kind, including discharge of any item into the ocean and/or waterways." Moreover, the policy states that doing so could lead to a $500 charge and disembarkation of everyone sharing a stateroom with the guilty party — not to mention a lifetime ban. One guest who tossed his girlfriend's luggage overboard in a fit of rage even spent the entire trip in the cruise ship's brig.
Dropping the ship's anchor
While the idea of literally dropping a cruise ship's massive anchor might seem farcical to most cruisegoers, one man apparently just couldn't resist the compulsion. While sailing Holland America's luxurious MS Ryndham in 2010, Californian passenger Rick Ehlert meandered into the Ryndham's stern anchor room and managed to successfully drop the ship's anchor while the cruise had been sailing at 18 knots. As you do.
As reported by Floridian NPR partner WUSF, Ehlert had done so out of sheer curiosity while under the influence of Ambien and alcohol, an unwise combination even when you're not in the vicinity of Davy Jones' locker. Ehlert, who owns a 50-foot boat and was apparently intrigued by the similarities between his boat and the cruise ship, earned himself two months in federal prison and another two on house arrest.
Ehlert would later attempt to outline his reasons in a letter to the Ryndham's captain, admitting, "I believe that I was intrigued by the machinery and curious to see if I could operate it. I do remember trying to stop the anchor once it started moving, but it just kept going faster." Oops.
Flying a drone
If you'd love nothing more than to capture some gorgeous drone footage on your next cruise, think again. According to the Bucolos, drone action is "strictly prohibited" on cruise ships, even when the ship is still docked. As Carnival's Brand Ambassador John Heald has noted, this is necessary since a fallen drone could risk damaging the ship or even seriously injuring another passenger.
If, for some reason, you are traveling with your drone, you're not likely to get it past security in the first place, with the Bucolos advising you'll have to check it throughout the duration of your trip. "Even then, you'll need to follow local regulations at each destination, as many popular cruise ports have their own drone restrictions," they added. And if you do get caught using one on board your cruise ship, you'd better be prepared to lose it and face serious consequences since it's likely you'll have your equipment confiscated, and you could even get left at the next port of call.
Fishing from your room
It makes sense, if you think about it. You're there, the fish are there. Why not break out a fishing pole and catch a few from your stateroom? At least, that's what one couple thought when they decided to film themselves fishing from their stateroom balcony, not realizing that this common activity on land was a bannable offense on the high seas. In a now-deleted TikTok video reposted by @lovepeacecruise, the couple could be heard narrating their exploits in the background of a video looking down on the fishing line, and the reason this behavior is on the banned list is pretty obvious.
"Oh my God, you actually caught a fish!" the woman cheered as her partner reeled in a greenish fish, which swung wildly into the balconies below them on its way up. "Oh God! Don't swing it into somebody's place! Ah, sorry!" she shouted. The cruise line, however, was much less amused and ultimately banned the couple for life for their rule-breaking.