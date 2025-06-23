A Stunning Stretch Of Beaches In North Carolina Is Home To America's Tallest Brick Lighthouse

For a country with more than 95,000 miles of shoreline, the United States has surprisingly few beaches designated as national seashores. There are just 10 in total, including Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina's Outer Banks, the very first to be selected by Congress in 1953.

Like its counterparts on Cape Cod, Fire Island, and Assateague Island, Cape Hatteras was chosen as a national seashore in part for its wildlife habitats — 30,000 acres of woods, salt marshes, beaches, and sand dunes are home to more than 360 bird species — as well as its cultural and historical significance. Three lighthouses rise up on the coastline, one of which is the tallest brick lighthouse in the country. It's also one of the tallest of its kind in the world, second only to the Świnoujście Lighthouse in northwest Poland. Built in 1870 using around 1.25 million bricks, the Cape Hatteras Lighthouse is nearly 200 feet tall.

If you're interested in visiting other national seashores, check out this wild Cape Cod stretch with sandy dunes and spectacular sunsets, or consider visiting this Gulf Coast seashore with clear waters and outdoor adventures.