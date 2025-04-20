One Of The East Coast's Best Beaches Is A Wild Cape Cod Stretch With Sandy Dunes And Spectacular Sunsets

Race Point Beach gets its name from the strong, shifting currents (or "races") that cause moving sandbars and make it difficult to navigate around the tip — over 3,000 shipwrecks have been recorded at Cape Cod (at least until the Cape Cod Canal was built), according to the National Park Service. But this doesn't take swimming off the table; in fact, there are some lovely, gentler swimming spots, and lifeguards are on duty during the summer months. You might also encounter some seals swimming alongside you, or even the occasional whale breaching.

The unique landscape of the Cape Cod National Seashore surrounds Race Point Beach in dunes and beach grass. There are plenty of trails for biking and hiking that take you through the dunes and along some of the most scenic areas of the Cape's tip. The Province Lands Trail is about a 5.5-mile biking loop that connects from Race Point Beach, meandering along dunes, forest, and cranberry bogs. For hikers, it's also possible to walk the Province Lands Trail, though a good alternative hiking route is the 4-mile Race Point Dunes loop, a quieter trail that hugs the coastline and takes you to the must-visit Race Point Lighthouse.

The lighthouse was originally built in 1816, and today it stands as a photogenic landmark, with a white cylindrical tower and black lantern set against a backdrop of rolling dunes. The keeper's house now offers overnight stays, giving visitors a rare chance to sleep beside a working lighthouse, with sweeping views of the Atlantic. Another historic structure at Race Point Beach is the Old Harbor Life-Saving Station. Built in 1897 and once operated by the U.S. Coast Guard, today it's a museum detailing shipwrecks and rescues.