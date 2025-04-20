One Of The East Coast's Best Beaches Is A Wild Cape Cod Stretch With Sandy Dunes And Spectacular Sunsets
Cape Cod is known for offering some of the best experiences you can't get anywhere else, from sandy dunes lapped by the bay to lobster ice cream at quaint seaside shops. The Cape has tons of beaches, and many of its best lie along a 40-mile stretch recognized as the Cape Cod National Seashore, which was ranked as one of the U.S.'s top 10 beaches by Florida Rentals (the only East Coast beach outside of Florida to make the top 10). At the northern end of the National Seashore, and at the tip of Cape Cod, is Race Point Beach, a wonderfully dune-filled expanse contoured by sandbars, seals, and a historic lighthouse.
Race Point Beach is located in Provincetown, the New England gem with America's oldest continuous art community. But while the main hub of Provincetown gets packed in the summer months, Race Point on the outer arm of the Cape is a bit more secluded. "Peaceful place if you want to get away from the hustle and bustle of [C]ommercial Street," Tripadvisor reviewer @Travel17013571221 described. It's a great chance to watch a romantic sunset without crowds, go biking along the Province Lands Trail, or even go whale watching.
Race Point Beach's natural allure: dunes, wildlife, and trails
Race Point Beach gets its name from the strong, shifting currents (or "races") that cause moving sandbars and make it difficult to navigate around the tip — over 3,000 shipwrecks have been recorded at Cape Cod (at least until the Cape Cod Canal was built), according to the National Park Service. But this doesn't take swimming off the table; in fact, there are some lovely, gentler swimming spots, and lifeguards are on duty during the summer months. You might also encounter some seals swimming alongside you, or even the occasional whale breaching.
The unique landscape of the Cape Cod National Seashore surrounds Race Point Beach in dunes and beach grass. There are plenty of trails for biking and hiking that take you through the dunes and along some of the most scenic areas of the Cape's tip. The Province Lands Trail is about a 5.5-mile biking loop that connects from Race Point Beach, meandering along dunes, forest, and cranberry bogs. For hikers, it's also possible to walk the Province Lands Trail, though a good alternative hiking route is the 4-mile Race Point Dunes loop, a quieter trail that hugs the coastline and takes you to the must-visit Race Point Lighthouse.
The lighthouse was originally built in 1816, and today it stands as a photogenic landmark, with a white cylindrical tower and black lantern set against a backdrop of rolling dunes. The keeper's house now offers overnight stays, giving visitors a rare chance to sleep beside a working lighthouse, with sweeping views of the Atlantic. Another historic structure at Race Point Beach is the Old Harbor Life-Saving Station. Built in 1897 and once operated by the U.S. Coast Guard, today it's a museum detailing shipwrecks and rescues.
What to know before visiting Race Point Beach
At Race Point Beach, you'll find lots of amenities well kept by the National Park Service, including bathrooms, showers, and changing rooms. Note, though, that these amenities are only open during the summer months (you'll find that much of Cape Cod's attractions are summer-focused). However, don't write off visiting just because the temperatures are getting cooler — fall in Cape Cod serves as an incredible foliage-filled vacation season. There's a small fee to enter the beach, though the site has some free entrance days on certain holidays.
The beach is located off Route 6, making it a natural stop on a breathtaking road trip along the sands of Cape Cod. It's just a 10- to 20-minute drive or bike ride from Provincetown's colorful downtown, and there's plenty of parking space at the beach itself. If you're flying in, Race Point Beach is quite literally next to Provincetown Municipal Airport, with flights from Boston's Logan International Airport. Or, you can take a seasonal ferry from Boston straight into Provincetown Harbor — ferries run from May through October, seven days a week.