A Riverfront Wisconsin City Beloved For Waterfalls And Trails Offers Local Delights, Beauty, And Charm
If you're an outdoors lover, you may already be acquainted with some of Wisconsin's nature havens. Perhaps you've heard about Wisconsin's small but mighty waterfall-packed state park near Lake Superior that's a swimming and hiking paradise. Or maybe you're a regular at this unique garden art park that's a serene, quirky sanctuary with stunning stonework. Whatever you may already know about Wisconsin, there's a decent chance you haven't heard about Chippewa Falls yet. This historic city hugs the Chippewa River, right near Lake Wissota, and is blessed with an abundance of natural and cultural experiences.
As the name suggests, Chippewa Falls is a fantastic gateway to many of the region's majestic cascades. You can drive to nearby waterfalls at Big Falls County Park, about 25 minutes away. The protected wilderness area is home to picturesque waterfalls, as well as sandy beaches, hiking trails, and numerous spots to sit and take in the scenery. Unfortunately, it's also known for its mosquitos, so pack the bug spray.
Just north of town is the Bluff Rapids Trail, which is one of the newest trails in the sprawling Irvine Park. The park itself is kitted out with almost everything you'd need for a fun day outdoors, including picnic areas, sporting fields, and a zoo housing bears, tigers, and cougars. It has numerous hiking trails, which become cross-country skiing trails during winter. If you take the Bluff Rapids Trail, you can enjoy an easy walk along the river, passing some small waterfalls and rocky streams on your way to Glen Loch Lake.
Charming local culture in Chippewa Falls
If the nature doesn't win you over, Chippewa Falls' local scenes certainly will. Downtown Chippewa Falls is magical no matter the time of year. It's listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and for good reason — the old-world architecture and historic landmarks are worth exploring. It really feels like stepping back in time as you duck into local cafes and ice cream parlors. Bridge Street Brew is a local favorite and maintains a consistently great menu of fresh coffee and teas, homemade pies, all-day breakfast, and smoothies.
If you're partial to live entertainment, catch a performance at the Heyde Center for the Arts. This grand venue hosts a variety of performances throughout the year, including theater, music, and visual art. Where the center is located also happens to be a great spot for taking in views of Chippewa Falls. So it's worth a visit even if you can't make a show.
Another local institution and an absolute must-visit for any Chippewa Falls holiday is the Leinenkugel Brewery, also known as Leinie Lodge. This beloved brewery has a storied history, which you can learn about on the Legacy Brewery Tour — make sure it's running when you want to visit. You can visit the tap room most days if you just want to grab a pint or tasting flight of beer. The brewery also hosts events throughout the year, including live music, food truck days, and dog-friendly sessions.
How and when to visit Chippewa Falls
About 1.5 hours' drive from Minneapolis or about three hours from Green Bay and Madison, Chippewa Falls is relatively easy to get to if you're driving. There's even a small airport — the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport — that is only a 15-minute drive away and has year-round daily flights from Chicago and seasonal flights from Fort Myers. Unfortunately, if you want to fly here from anywhere else in the country, you may need to get multiple flights or fly to Minneapolis and rent a car.
Summer is a particularly festive time to visit. This is when Chippewa Falls and the surrounding region hosts numerous music, art, and food festivals. Vendors in the Vines starts in June and takes place once a month until November. It showcases the handcrafted creations of local artisans, including jewelry, candles, soaps, wine, and more. Music at the Riverfront runs from June until the end of July and features live music multiple times each month.
When it comes to accommodation, your options are limited within the city. However, there is a charming little bed and breakfast about a 15-minutes walk from downtown called McLaren House. The property dates back to 1885, so you can truly immerse yourself in Chippewa Falls' history while enjoying cozy fireplaces, rich leather furnishings, and an on-site lounge and coffee bar. If you decide to stay in Wisconsin for longer, you might also want to visit this mysterious Wisconsin "Lost City" offering an enchanting forest adventure through scenic trails.