A Riverfront Wisconsin City Beloved For Waterfalls And Trails Offers Local Delights, Beauty, And Charm

If you're an outdoors lover, you may already be acquainted with some of Wisconsin's nature havens. Perhaps you've heard about Wisconsin's small but mighty waterfall-packed state park near Lake Superior that's a swimming and hiking paradise. Or maybe you're a regular at this unique garden art park that's a serene, quirky sanctuary with stunning stonework. Whatever you may already know about Wisconsin, there's a decent chance you haven't heard about Chippewa Falls yet. This historic city hugs the Chippewa River, right near Lake Wissota, and is blessed with an abundance of natural and cultural experiences.

As the name suggests, Chippewa Falls is a fantastic gateway to many of the region's majestic cascades. You can drive to nearby waterfalls at Big Falls County Park, about 25 minutes away. The protected wilderness area is home to picturesque waterfalls, as well as sandy beaches, hiking trails, and numerous spots to sit and take in the scenery. Unfortunately, it's also known for its mosquitos, so pack the bug spray.

Just north of town is the Bluff Rapids Trail, which is one of the newest trails in the sprawling Irvine Park. The park itself is kitted out with almost everything you'd need for a fun day outdoors, including picnic areas, sporting fields, and a zoo housing bears, tigers, and cougars. It has numerous hiking trails, which become cross-country skiing trails during winter. If you take the Bluff Rapids Trail, you can enjoy an easy walk along the river, passing some small waterfalls and rocky streams on your way to Glen Loch Lake.