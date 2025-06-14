Wisconsin's Small But Mighty Waterfall-Packed State Park Near Lake Superior Is A Swimming And Hiking Haven
While there are no national parks in Wisconsin, America's Dairyland has a wealth of incredible state parks where you can partake in outdoor activities like hiking and camping year-round and explore the state's diverse natural history. Not far from the south shore of Lake Superior in northern Wisconsin lies Amnicon Falls State Park. The small, 823-acre park's main attraction is — as its name suggests – a series of small waterfalls and rapids along the Amnicon River. But beyond the waterfalls, the park's other main feature is a historic covered bridge that connects the park to a small island on the river, where you can also view another set of waterfalls.
Amnicon Falls State Park is only a short detour if you're road-tripping along the Wisconsin Lake Superior Scenic Byway. The park is a perfect place to stop for an hour or two to enjoy a picnic lunch along the waterway and see the falls, but you could easily spend a whole day hiking along the river and through the forest or learning about the area's interesting geological features. There's also a family-friendly campground if you want to stay overnight. For even more waterfalls, combine your visit with the nearby Pattison State Park, which boasts Wisconsin's highest number of falls. Or continue along State Highway 13 for another hour to Siskiwit Falls, Wisconsin's beloved waterfall haven in the small town of Cornucopia.
Waterfalls to hike to in Amnicon Falls State Park
Amnicon Falls State Park is best known for its incredible natural scenery with its waterfalls and lush pine and cedar forests, yet the park is developed enough to be accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities. The park's namesake Amnicon River runs through the area along the Douglas Fault, providing the opportunity to witness hundreds of millions of years of geological history in one area. Around 500 million years ago, a series of earthquakes created a massive crack in the ancient basalt bedrock, forming the falls you can see in the park today.
You can view the park's three main sets of falls — Upper Falls, Lower Falls, and Snake Pit Falls — from a 0.6-mile loop trail, which takes you from the parking lot, across the Horton Covered Bridge and around the perimeter of the island in the river. The Upper Falls and Lower Falls are both located along the main channel of the river, which flows approximately 20 feet down into a deep, sandstone canyon. The trail to the covered bridge, which includes several overlooks of the falls, is paved. While the waterfalls may be what draws more visitors to this park, the covered bridge is a sight to behold all on its own. The 55-foot long bridge, which allows visitors to look down on the Lower Falls, was originally built as a highway bridge and moved to the park in 1930 to help visitors access the island.
For more cascades and pools, there's a 0.5-mile trail on the opposite side of the river, which takes you up and down the craggy riverbank. Both trails are considered easy and can be completed in less than an hour. To learn more about the flora and fauna in the park, take the Thimbleberry Nature Trail. This 0.8-mile loop travels along the riverbank before veering deeper into the woods. Pick up a free booklet for a self-guided tour of the trees, plants, birds, and animals in the region. If you're visiting in the winter, the park also has a 1.5-mile snowshoe trail that winds through the forest. Amnicon Falls State Park is also a popular spot for picnicking, with several picnic spots offering scenic views of the river and a reservable shelter.
How to get there and other tips for visiting Amnicon Falls State Park
Getting to Amnicon Falls State Park can be a challenge, and you'll almost certainly need a car to do so. The park is a less than 30-minute drive from the underrated city of Duluth, Minnesota, which is also home to the Duluth International Airport. But the closest major airport will be Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. From there, it's about a three-hour drive to Amnicon Falls State Park.
You'll need a vehicle permit to get into Amnicon Falls State Park. You can purchase a daily pass for $16 or an annual permit for $38, which gets you access to all Wisconsin State Parks. Amnicon State Park may be small, but it can get busy, especially in the summer months. Pack a swimsuit if you're visiting during that time, as it's possible to float and swim in the pools below the falls so long as the river isn't too high. Just keep in mind there's no lifeguard on duty here, and jumping or diving off the cliffs isn't allowed.
The park has a single, rustic campground with 36 campsites, although there are no electric hookups and no shower facilities. Reservations fill up fast so you'll need to secure yours well in advance of your trip. But if you can't get a spot, Amnicon Falls State Park makes a great pitstop for the afternoon to check out the stunning falls, river, and forest views before exploring the rest of Wisconsin's gorgeous Lake Superior shoreline.