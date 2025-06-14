Wisconsin's Small But Mighty Waterfall-Packed State Park Near Lake Superior Is A Swimming And Hiking Haven

Amnicon Falls State Park is best known for its incredible natural scenery with its waterfalls and lush pine and cedar forests, yet the park is developed enough to be accessible to visitors of all ages and abilities. The park's namesake Amnicon River runs through the area along the Douglas Fault, providing the opportunity to witness hundreds of millions of years of geological history in one area. Around 500 million years ago, a series of earthquakes created a massive crack in the ancient basalt bedrock, forming the falls you can see in the park today.

You can view the park's three main sets of falls — Upper Falls, Lower Falls, and Snake Pit Falls — from a 0.6-mile loop trail, which takes you from the parking lot, across the Horton Covered Bridge and around the perimeter of the island in the river. The Upper Falls and Lower Falls are both located along the main channel of the river, which flows approximately 20 feet down into a deep, sandstone canyon. The trail to the covered bridge, which includes several overlooks of the falls, is paved. While the waterfalls may be what draws more visitors to this park, the covered bridge is a sight to behold all on its own. The 55-foot long bridge, which allows visitors to look down on the Lower Falls, was originally built as a highway bridge and moved to the park in 1930 to help visitors access the island.

For more cascades and pools, there's a 0.5-mile trail on the opposite side of the river, which takes you up and down the craggy riverbank. Both trails are considered easy and can be completed in less than an hour. To learn more about the flora and fauna in the park, take the Thimbleberry Nature Trail. This 0.8-mile loop travels along the riverbank before veering deeper into the woods. Pick up a free booklet for a self-guided tour of the trees, plants, birds, and animals in the region. If you're visiting in the winter, the park also has a 1.5-mile snowshoe trail that winds through the forest. Amnicon Falls State Park is also a popular spot for picnicking, with several picnic spots offering scenic views of the river and a reservable shelter.