Hidden Along Florida's Gulf Coast Is A Paradise Island That Feels Like A Caribbean Getaway With Fewer Crowds

Floridians don't have to venture to the Caribbean to enjoy a tropical getaway. From Pensacola to Fort Walton, some of the best beaches in the Florida Panhandle offer crystal-clear water, sugar-white sand, and copses of swaying palms much the same. Okaloosa Island is one of the state's Emerald Coast gems that'll make waves on par with any Aruba or St. Lucia vacation. This sunny stretch of paradise lies roughly 150 miles west of Tallahassee. Sandwiched between Navarre Beach and Destin, Okaloosa teeters on the eastern edge of Santa Rosa, a 40-mile-long barrier island perched along the lapping waves of the Gulf Coast.

Spanning just shy of 900 acres, Okaloosa Island may be small, but that doesn't mean it's lacking in seaside adventure. It has 3 miles of sandy shoreline, a lively waterfront boardwalk, and a massive pier. Not to mention, it usually sees fewer crowds because of its distance from some of Florida's must-visit islands along the Gulf.

And whether you're local or coming in from out of state, Okaloosa is pretty easy to get to. There are several airports nearby if you need to fly in, including the Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport, the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, and the Pensacola International Airport, all of which are less than 60 miles away. You'll also find plenty of hotels and resorts on the island. The Island Resort at Fort Walton Beach comes top-rated on Tripadvisor, along with more familiar brands like the Holiday Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, and Four Points by Sheraton.