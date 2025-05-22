A Former Florida Resident Shares The Prettiest, Must-Visit Islands For Your Sunshine State Trip

Island living and Florida meld together in a magnificent manner. Palm-lined stretches of powdery beaches, quirky streets filled with colorful cottages, and laid-back attitudes all prevail across the Sunshine State — especially amid its many destinations that await off the mainland. Any Florida vacation will be enhanced by exploring the area's gorgeous isles.

These varied settings can easily defy expectations. Sure, Florida's islands host rows of open-air bars where swimsuit-clad patrons listen to live renditions of Jimmy Buffett tunes while watching sport-fishing boats zoom off toward the blue horizon. However, some are home to protected zones of ruggedly pristine terrain where visitors find rich wildlife and blessedly unpopulated shorelines.

This collection of Florida's prettiest islands is based on the glowing feedback of numerous vacationers who have experienced them firsthand. Additionally, cherished personal memories played a big role in compiling this list; I've lived on Anastasia Island and got married on Key Biscayne, and over the years my travels have spanned several other water-ringed hotspots featured here. Come discover the myriad attractions of Florida's loveliest islands.