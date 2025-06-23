Rules You Might Not Be Aware Of If Parking Your RV Overnight At A Cracker Barrel Restaurant
Traveling in an RV isn't always easy. Sometimes drives take longer than you expected or there aren't as many available campsites as you hoped, leaving you to choose alternative places to crash for a few hours and get some much-needed sleep. Thankfully, Cracker Barrel is one stop that might be more than willing to let you rest overnight, as long as you follow a few rules.
The first rule is, whenever possible, to call ahead. While many of these stores allow RVs to use the parking lot, not all are able to or willing. Even if previous reviews say it was okay in the past, the rules might have changed, so a call and confirmation is always useful. Sometimes, you're just too tired to continue driving like planned, and you need a place to crash for a couple of hours so you avoid certain reckless mistakes during your road trip. It's a good idea to follow a few etiquette rules to ensure you're not hindering the business, especially if you stopped without calling ahead.
The main thing to remember when staying at Cracker Barrel overnight is to be respectful. Their spots, even if RV-designated, are not made for actual camping; they are a place to stop and get a quick nap at night. Don't set out all of your gear. Just do the minimal work you need to go to sleep, and then leave as soon as you can in the morning. Remember, these spots are meant to be a quick place to rest, and you shouldn't plan to stay all day or multiple days, otherwise Cracker Barrel may decide this practice is more work than it's worth.
Other general guidelines to follow when staying overnight at Cracker Barrel
Generally, it's a good idea to leave shortly after the store opens in the morning. Go in, have a meal, and buy a little trinket to support them and say thanks for providing a spot to crash for the night, and then leave. This is a great way to fill up and get the energy you need before continuing on the road (if you want ideas of where to travel, check out the most stunning and storied routes for your perfect U.S. road trip), as it's not always easy to stop and get food while pulling along or driving in a camper.
If there aren't RV spots available, make a point to park somewhere out of the way. Take up spaces at the far back of the parking lot, allowing regular customers to get in easier. One last point is to make sure you're not taking over the bathroom, either. While at truck and rest stops people might not question you performing a full wipe down and bath, in Cracker Barrel, that's not as acceptable. Stick to just normal public bathroom activities unless you're in your RV, and wait until your next rest stop to do a full bath.
By following these guidelines, you make the RV overnight spots more acceptable for customers, other RVers, and the staff. This helps not only make the overnight stay go smoothly, but also keeps a good relationship between travelers and Cracker Barrel. If you can't follow these methods, or you're worried about your safety, perhaps this road trip sleeping hack is one you may want to avoid.