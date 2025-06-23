Rules You Might Not Be Aware Of If Parking Your RV Overnight At A Cracker Barrel Restaurant

Traveling in an RV isn't always easy. Sometimes drives take longer than you expected or there aren't as many available campsites as you hoped, leaving you to choose alternative places to crash for a few hours and get some much-needed sleep. Thankfully, Cracker Barrel is one stop that might be more than willing to let you rest overnight, as long as you follow a few rules.

The first rule is, whenever possible, to call ahead. While many of these stores allow RVs to use the parking lot, not all are able to or willing. Even if previous reviews say it was okay in the past, the rules might have changed, so a call and confirmation is always useful. Sometimes, you're just too tired to continue driving like planned, and you need a place to crash for a couple of hours so you avoid certain reckless mistakes during your road trip. It's a good idea to follow a few etiquette rules to ensure you're not hindering the business, especially if you stopped without calling ahead.

The main thing to remember when staying at Cracker Barrel overnight is to be respectful. Their spots, even if RV-designated, are not made for actual camping; they are a place to stop and get a quick nap at night. Don't set out all of your gear. Just do the minimal work you need to go to sleep, and then leave as soon as you can in the morning. Remember, these spots are meant to be a quick place to rest, and you shouldn't plan to stay all day or multiple days, otherwise Cracker Barrel may decide this practice is more work than it's worth.