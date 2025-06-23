This Secret Caribbean Island Is A Volcanic Diving And Hiking Paradise With Dazzling Reefs And No Crowds

St. Eustatius is a rare Caribbean gem that's still free from chain hotels and mass tourism. This beautiful Dutch territory may only span around 12 square miles, but it packs a punch as strong as a shot of rum on a warm night, especially for intrepid travelers looking for adventures in nature.

Often regarded as one of the best diving sites in the Caribbean, Statia (as locals lovingly call the island) is completely surrounded by a national marine park. Snorkel and dive tours take people out to diverse sites that hide sunken ships, thriving coral reefs, and cooled-down lava flows — a vestige of a volcanic eruption that occurred thousands of years ago. As you visit this underwater haven, you'll have the chance to see numerous marine species like tropical fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, rays, and, if you're very lucky, dolphins.

On land, visitors can enjoy the thrill of hiking right into a volcanic crater covered in a lush, tropical forest. Certainly one of the most unique experiences that you'll only find in the Caribbean, this hike takes you to the rim of the Quill, the dormant volcano that dominates the island's Quill/Boven National Park. From the top, you'll get incredible views of a large part of the island, as well as the sparkling sea, and the nearby sister Dutch island of Saba. As you make your way through the park, keep on the lookout for hermit crabs, Lesser Antillean iguanas, red-tailed hawks, and numerous other species of birds.