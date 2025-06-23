This Secret Caribbean Island Is A Volcanic Diving And Hiking Paradise With Dazzling Reefs And No Crowds
St. Eustatius is a rare Caribbean gem that's still free from chain hotels and mass tourism. This beautiful Dutch territory may only span around 12 square miles, but it packs a punch as strong as a shot of rum on a warm night, especially for intrepid travelers looking for adventures in nature.
Often regarded as one of the best diving sites in the Caribbean, Statia (as locals lovingly call the island) is completely surrounded by a national marine park. Snorkel and dive tours take people out to diverse sites that hide sunken ships, thriving coral reefs, and cooled-down lava flows — a vestige of a volcanic eruption that occurred thousands of years ago. As you visit this underwater haven, you'll have the chance to see numerous marine species like tropical fish, sea turtles, reef sharks, rays, and, if you're very lucky, dolphins.
On land, visitors can enjoy the thrill of hiking right into a volcanic crater covered in a lush, tropical forest. Certainly one of the most unique experiences that you'll only find in the Caribbean, this hike takes you to the rim of the Quill, the dormant volcano that dominates the island's Quill/Boven National Park. From the top, you'll get incredible views of a large part of the island, as well as the sparkling sea, and the nearby sister Dutch island of Saba. As you make your way through the park, keep on the lookout for hermit crabs, Lesser Antillean iguanas, red-tailed hawks, and numerous other species of birds.
Exploring St. Eustatius
Perhaps the reason that Statia has been saved from the crowds is that it doesn't have large, sandy beaches. Instead, you'll be able to relax on a few small beaches where local children swim after school, and you won't ever have to pay for a chair. Another unmissable activity is going on a historic tour around the capital, Oranjestad. The small city has an interesting blend of Caribbean and Dutch architecture that evidences Statia's colonial past and present. Walking down cobblestone streets, you'll learn about how this island was once one of the most prosperous in the region because of its free commerce laws. Merchants and pirates used to trade goods and words, while enslaved Africans suffered forced labor in order to produce sugar and cotton.
The tour will also take you to landmarks like the ruins of the old Synagogue and Fort Oranje, whose protective cannons look out into the Caribbean Sea. If you time the tour correctly, you'll get front row seats to one of the best sunset views on the island. You can also catch the end of the day at the Old Gin House, a hotel and bar located on the site of a cotton gin from the 18th century. Dine at the laid-back Blue Bead Restaurant or Ocean View Terrace near the fort. If you want something special, leave the capital to dine at the upscale Breeze Restaurant.
Planning an idyllic escape to Statia
All places that have managed to remain a secret take some effort to reach, and Statia is no different. To arrive, you'll need to land at St. Marteen or St. Kitts (a Caribbean destination that should be on your radar). You can take a ferry from either one and enjoy a scenic boat ride through the Caribbean. If you prefer to fly, you'll have to board a commercial plane in St. Marteen or charter a flight from one of the surrounding islands. After landing, you'll need to hire a driver or rent a car since there is no public transportation on the island.
The size of the island has kept massive hotel chains at bay, but you can still have an upscale experience. The Golden Rock Resort is Statia's only five-star hotel and provides a truly one-of-a-kind stay on the island. The sustainable property has an in-house dive center, a luxury spa, restaurants serving delectable international fare, two pools with views of Quill Volcano, and a saltwater lagoon open for swimming. Even people who aren't staying overnight often pay for the day pass to enjoy the amenities of this exclusive property. If you want to stay in the capital, book a room at Talk of the Town, an affordable option near many of the city's main attractions that offers a pool and a cozy atmosphere.
And if you can't get enough of the Dutch Caribbean, plan to also visit Bonaire, the world's first designated "Blue Destination."