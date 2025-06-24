Florida's Quiet State Park Only Accessible By Boat Has Quiet Beaches And Calm Boardwalk Trails

With over 800 miles of beaches to explore in Florida, you'll find plenty of options if you're looking for the perfect place to put your toes in the sand. If you're looking for a trendy beach scene full of nightlife, Miami's South Beach may be exactly what you're seeking. But if you're looking for a more secluded beach where you can relax, kayak, snorkel, and meander through the mangroves, you'll want to check out Stuart.

It's a hidden gem that was ranked as the best seaside small town in America, and a great place for taking in some natural, unspoiled ocean views. It's also where you'll find St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park, which has a hidden beach that you can only get to by boat.

While this isn't a beach you can drive to in your car, the journey is part of the fun. Who wouldn't want to spend some time on the water while in Florida? It's just a short boat ride or paddle to get to one of Florida's most unique state parks.