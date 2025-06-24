Florida's Quiet State Park Only Accessible By Boat Has Quiet Beaches And Calm Boardwalk Trails
With over 800 miles of beaches to explore in Florida, you'll find plenty of options if you're looking for the perfect place to put your toes in the sand. If you're looking for a trendy beach scene full of nightlife, Miami's South Beach may be exactly what you're seeking. But if you're looking for a more secluded beach where you can relax, kayak, snorkel, and meander through the mangroves, you'll want to check out Stuart.
It's a hidden gem that was ranked as the best seaside small town in America, and a great place for taking in some natural, unspoiled ocean views. It's also where you'll find St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park, which has a hidden beach that you can only get to by boat.
While this isn't a beach you can drive to in your car, the journey is part of the fun. Who wouldn't want to spend some time on the water while in Florida? It's just a short boat ride or paddle to get to one of Florida's most unique state parks.
Things to do at St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park
St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park is a nature enthusiast's paradise, both above and below the water. As you hike along the boardwalk that goes down to the beach, you'll get to check out some unique tropical foliage. In addition to the walking trail, this park is also known for a really cool paddling trail that weaves its way in and around the island through the mangroves. The paddling trail is about four miles long and takes about three hours to complete.
This area also has a very special underwater ecosystem that can't be found everywhere in Florida. Stuart is home to one of the best beaches in Florida for snorkeling. As part of Florida's Coral Reef, St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park is also a snorkeling and diving hotspot in its own right. Once you're in the water, you won't have to go too far. The reef starts about a half-mile off the coast, and you can expect to see all kinds of aquatic wildlife like angelfish, snapper, and barracuda. You may even get lucky and see a nurse shark. Some areas of the reef are as shallow as five feet, making it an easy snorkeling experience for novices, too.
As you can imagine, this is also a prime spot for fishing. With the proper Florida fishing license, you can fish from a boat or shore, but there's no spearfishing allowed.
How to get to St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park
If you're flying in, the closest major airport is in Palm Beach, which is under an hour away. Just rent a car and head up Interstate 95. That car won't get you to St. Lucie Inlet State Park, but you can rent a boat from Feet Wet Adventures or rent a kayak from Paddle With Me Kayak Rentals and Ecotours. If you don't want to navigate the waters of the Atlantic Ocean on your own, there are guided tours available through Treasure Coast River Cruises.
Aside from rental costs, at the time of writing it only costs $3 per boat or $2 per kayak to access the park. If you're going by boat, the boat ramp at Sandsprit Park is the closest to St. Lucie Inlet Preserve State Park. If you're going by kayak, you can launch from Cove Road Park, which is just a three-tenths of a mile paddle to the state park.
If you want to check out another hidden gem island on Florida's East Coast, Hutchinson Island is less than 30 minutes away and can be a fun addition to your itinerary.