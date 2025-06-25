A Unique Immersive Adventure In The Heart Of New York City Is Both A Museum And Thrill Ride
New York City is one of those places that most people have on their bucket lists. From the quirkiness of Greenwich Village and the stages of Broadway to Central Park, the most filmed location in the world, it's easy to be overwhelmed, especially if you don't have a long time to spend there. However, if you're visiting for the first time, you absolutely can't miss the experience of Times Square. This instantly recognizable spot in midtown may have some tourist traps that you should skip, but there is one unique attraction that can help you get your bearings and give you a history of the city from a vantage point you can't get anywhere else.
RiseNY is an interactive museum that not only has seven exhibits covering history, finance, and culture but also boasts a thrilling flight simulation ride over the city and an immersive movie narrated by Jeff Goldblum. Even better? It's just a three-minute walk from Times Square, and you're also close to the 50th Street subway station. One reviewer on Tripadvisor says of RiseNY, "Starting with a photographic and archival video history of NYC, you're ready to immerse more ... The finale is truly spectacular!! Tighten your seat belt, hold on to the railing, and experience all of New York."
Soaring over Manhattan with RiseNY's flight simulation ride
Timed entry tickets for RiseNY are $45 for adults (including a service fee) and $42 for kids at the time of this writing. You can also get VIP admission for $63 for adults and $60 for kids, which includes express entry, priority access for the ride, arrival at any time during the day of your ticket, and swag, including a souvenir bag, lanyard, and a themed poster. It's open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
You may want to make a beeline for the "Ride," which is a 4D experience, lifting you 30 feet in the air and flying you over and through a virtual version of New York City at different times in its history. The ride is inside a 40-foot projection dome, with 180-degree visuals. You get to see Manhattan in a way that most people never do: experiencing the 4th of July fireworks show, the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, the Grand Central Terminal, Yankee Stadium, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and more. The ride includes things like wind, mist, and scents to help you really feel like you're flying.
This unique view of the Big Apple is fine for kids, though there is a 40-inch height requirement. It's also wheelchair accessible, though you should check the FAQ on the website to get specific information. The only caveat is that the ride may upset you if you have a fear of heights, as it simulates being very high up.
RiseNY's movie in a subway station replica and interactive exhibitions
The film experience at RiseNY isn't just limited to sitting in a museum while watching a screen. Instead, you're inside a replica of the first NY subway station, learning about how the skyline has changed, how some of the major landmarks developed over the years, and the origins of Broadway from 1904 until today. The film itself is narrated by Jeff Goldblum and made by the award-winning documentarian Ric Burns. This attraction is great for kids and adults alike.
In addition to the ride and the film, there are seven interactive galleries, including ones on fashion, Broadway, Wall Street, the NYC skyline, TV and radio, film, and music, with artifacts, costumes, and more. The fashion exhibit has everything from an 1880s ball gown to Halston's 1970s disco designs, 90s skate wear, Gucci streetwear, and Beyoncé's Y2k fashion. In the Broadway exhibit, you can check out items and props from the "Ziegfeld Follies," "Funny Girl," "Chicago," and more. The Wall Street exhibit talks about finance from the 1600s through today, and there is even a check signed by Alexander Hamilton himself.
In the NYC skyline exhibit, you can look at scale models of iconic landmarks like the Chrysler and Empire State buildings. The TV and radio exhibit has artifacts from famous shows that are set or filmed in the city, like "Saturday Night Live," "Seinfeld," "Sex and the City," and "Friends," while the film exhibit partners with the Tribeca Film Festival to bring you clips from over 50 films. If you love New York City, RiseNY is not to be missed. When you're finished visiting, you're only a six-minute walk from Madame Tussauds Wax Museum, an absolute gem in the heart of Times Square.