A Unique Immersive Adventure In The Heart Of New York City Is Both A Museum And Thrill Ride

Timed entry tickets for RiseNY are $45 for adults (including a service fee) and $42 for kids at the time of this writing. You can also get VIP admission for $63 for adults and $60 for kids, which includes express entry, priority access for the ride, arrival at any time during the day of your ticket, and swag, including a souvenir bag, lanyard, and a themed poster. It's open seven days a week, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

You may want to make a beeline for the "Ride," which is a 4D experience, lifting you 30 feet in the air and flying you over and through a virtual version of New York City at different times in its history. The ride is inside a 40-foot projection dome, with 180-degree visuals. You get to see Manhattan in a way that most people never do: experiencing the 4th of July fireworks show, the New Year's Eve ball drop in Times Square, the Grand Central Terminal, Yankee Stadium, the Statue of Liberty, the Empire State Building, and more. The ride includes things like wind, mist, and scents to help you really feel like you're flying.

This unique view of the Big Apple is fine for kids, though there is a 40-inch height requirement. It's also wheelchair accessible, though you should check the FAQ on the website to get specific information. The only caveat is that the ride may upset you if you have a fear of heights, as it simulates being very high up.