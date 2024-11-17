In The Heart Of Times Square Is An Interactive New York Gem Called 'The World's Greatest Wax Museum'

While Times Square shines brightly in the heart of the Big Apple, it is also brimming with tourist traps you'll want to skip when visiting. From streetside caricature artists to the Hard Rock Café, there are plenty of attractions that are definitely not worth spending the money to experience. While you can choose to bypass the area altogether and head to the underrated, history-rich, foodie paradise of Harlem or explore an underrated alternative to New York City like Yonkers, there are still attractions in the heart of Times Square that are worth checking out.

If you've ever wanted to strike a pose with Marilyn Monroe or take center stage in your favorite Broadway musical, head to Madame Tussauds New York. This attraction is often considered the world's greatest wax museum and boasts five floors of interactive experiences full of life-like models of celebrities, superheroes, athletes, and beloved fictional characters. Step off the busy streets of Times Square and into a world where anything is possible, from guest starring on the Tonight Show to snapping selfies with your musical idols.