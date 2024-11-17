In The Heart Of Times Square Is An Interactive New York Gem Called 'The World's Greatest Wax Museum'
While Times Square shines brightly in the heart of the Big Apple, it is also brimming with tourist traps you'll want to skip when visiting. From streetside caricature artists to the Hard Rock Café, there are plenty of attractions that are definitely not worth spending the money to experience. While you can choose to bypass the area altogether and head to the underrated, history-rich, foodie paradise of Harlem or explore an underrated alternative to New York City like Yonkers, there are still attractions in the heart of Times Square that are worth checking out.
If you've ever wanted to strike a pose with Marilyn Monroe or take center stage in your favorite Broadway musical, head to Madame Tussauds New York. This attraction is often considered the world's greatest wax museum and boasts five floors of interactive experiences full of life-like models of celebrities, superheroes, athletes, and beloved fictional characters. Step off the busy streets of Times Square and into a world where anything is possible, from guest starring on the Tonight Show to snapping selfies with your musical idols.
What you'll see at Madame Tussauds in New York
With over 80,000 square feet of space and upwards of 200 wax figures, there's a lot to see at Madame Tussauds. With a Madame Tussauds general admission ticket from Viator, you'll be granted full access to the museum, where you can explore the exhibits and attractions at your own pace and check out the Marvel 4D Cinema Experience. There are also a few add-ons you can purchase, including a 7D game experience and a digital photo pass. For the all-inclusive package, you'll get all these features, plus the chance to make your own custom wax hand and a souvenir guidebook.
Whichever ticket you choose, you'll find no shortage of photo opportunities. Based on Viator reviews, many visitors enjoy the 4D and 7D experiences. The Glow Gala room sets up a sparkling New York City rooftop party with stars like Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and Katy Perry. Meanwhile, superhero fans appreciate the Marvel Hall of Heroes, and horror enthusiasts find the Warner Bros. Icons of Horror exhibit to be a scream. You can even step onto a replica of the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and live out your dreams of appearing on national television or star in your own Broadway show with the interactive Stars on Broadway exhibit.
Where to eat and stay in Times Square
After you've spent an hour or two rubbing elbows with all the wax stars, you can recount your favorite moments at one of Times Square's nearby restaurants. Slip into the Pinnacle Bar and Lounge inside The Hilton for classy cocktails and commanding sky views of Times Square, or enjoy a more casual ambiance at Playwright Tavern and Restaurant, a traditional Irish pub a few blocks away from the bustling center.
If you're spending the night in the Big Apple, there are plenty of hotels to choose from in Times Square. Closest to Madame Tussauds, you'll find the Millenium Premier New York Times Square, which boasts stylish rooms, dining, and an incomparable location. You can also check into the Moxy Hotel, which features the enchanting Magic Hour Rooftop Bar on the 18th floor, where you can drink in the city views amidst carnivalesque decor. Wherever you sip or sleep, make sure to visit the world-class wax wonderland at Madame Tussauds.