Hawaii's World-Renowned Highway Is A Famous Drive Full Of Twists, Turns, Waterfalls, And Tropical Charm
A road trip doesn't just have to be about how many miles you log. Some roads you'll never forget driving — and with its verdant landscapes, nail-biting turns, and unforgettable pit stops, the Road to Hāna is definitely one of them. Located on the northeastern coast of Maui, this 64.4-mile route connects Kahului to the remote town of Hāna, a place often called "The Heart of Old Hawaii." Despite its short distance, the drive takes about two to three hours to complete due to the many curves and turns that require slow speeds. Still, you'll want to plan for at least one or two full days to explore, especially if you love beaches, waterfalls, and hiking. There are many scenic overlooks where you can watch the waves break below, so give yourself plenty of time to stop for photos by booking a room in Hāna for the night.
That said, there are plenty of things you can do to make the most of your trip along the Road to Hāna, including all the waterfalls worth stopping for — plus recommendations on where to eat and stay during your journey.
Must-see attractions along the Road to Hāna
Even if you're driving straight from the airport, many say the Road to Hāna really begins in Paia Town, a popular spot to grab coffee and breakfast at a café like the Paia Bay Coffee Bar. From there, you'll pass your first lookout just after Ho'okipa Beach, and about 10 miles later, you'll find the trailhead to Twin Falls. This waterfall is often one of the most crowded since it's the first along the route, which can make parking a challenge. Consider skipping it — or perhaps just stopping on the way back — so you can continue on to other wonderful waterfalls like Pāhi Falls and Wailua Falls, both at Mile Marker 45.
If you're up for a hike, consider taking the Pīpīwai Trail, a 2-mile out-and-back path in the stunning Haleakalā National Park, where you can see Hawaii's third-largest volcano. Along the way, you'll also see the gorgeous cascades of Makahiku Falls and Waimoku Falls.
If the trails aren't for you, it's still worth stopping and stretching your legs at the Garden of Eden Arboretum at Mile Marker 10.5. Open until 4 p.m., it offers easy walking trails that wind through 26 acres of gardens with views of the ocean. And when you're craving a sweet treat, be sure to stop by the Halfway to Hāna Stand, well known for its banana bread and a good place to pick up provisions.
Essential tips for driving the Road to Hāna
Many travelers looking to save money while traveling in Maui choose to rent a car and make the journey themselves, but it's also possible to take a tour and leave the driving to a professional guide. These excursions can be pricey, with options ranging from $239 and $679 depending on how much of a VIP experience you want, but they do take the pressure out of planning and navigating.
The road may pass through a national park, but driving the Road to Hāna is not exactly a walk in the park. Rent a small car to make it easier to navigate the tight turns and one-way bridges, and be sure to fill up on gas in Paia, as there's nowhere to refuel until you get to Hāna. The good thing about driving, though, is the flexibility to spend the night.
There are several places to stay, from luxury hotels like the Hāna-Maui Resort, a Destination by Hyatt Hotel, to more laid-back guest houses such as Heavenly Hana Paradise. You might even consider staying a few extra days to explore more of the trails and beaches within the national park.