Hawaii's World-Renowned Highway Is A Famous Drive Full Of Twists, Turns, Waterfalls, And Tropical Charm

Even if you're driving straight from the airport, many say the Road to Hāna really begins in Paia Town, a popular spot to grab coffee and breakfast at a café like the Paia Bay Coffee Bar. From there, you'll pass your first lookout just after Ho'okipa Beach, and about 10 miles later, you'll find the trailhead to Twin Falls. This waterfall is often one of the most crowded since it's the first along the route, which can make parking a challenge. Consider skipping it — or perhaps just stopping on the way back — so you can continue on to other wonderful waterfalls like Pāhi Falls and Wailua Falls, both at Mile Marker 45.

If you're up for a hike, consider taking the Pīpīwai Trail, a 2-mile out-and-back path in the stunning Haleakalā National Park, where you can see Hawaii's third-largest volcano. Along the way, you'll also see the gorgeous cascades of Makahiku Falls and Waimoku Falls.

If the trails aren't for you, it's still worth stopping and stretching your legs at the Garden of Eden Arboretum at Mile Marker 10.5. Open until 4 p.m., it offers easy walking trails that wind through 26 acres of gardens with views of the ocean. And when you're craving a sweet treat, be sure to stop by the Halfway to Hāna Stand, well known for its banana bread and a good place to pick up provisions.