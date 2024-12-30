Hawaii's Third-Largest Volcano Is Surrounded By A Stunning National Park With Tropical Island Beauty

While Maui brims with exciting things to do, a trip to Haleakalā National Park should be in the must-visit category. The Haleakalā volcano is one of the world's largest dormant volcanos, and it last erupted in 1790. This unique volcano is surrounded by a biodiverse national park that dominates the geography of Maui, spanning over 75% of the island's mass and encompassing over 33,000 acres.

Though the park is vast, the most popular part to visit is the Summit District, a remote region of lunar-like desert terrain home to rare native flora and fauna. There are beautiful scenic drives and lookouts to venture to for photo opportunities, while those looking for more of a challenge can embark on strenuous hikes. Come nightfall, the stargazing here is exceptional, and the park even offers overnight campgrounds to truly immerse yourself in this incredible natural landscape. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park may seem dry and barren, but if you head over to the park's Kipahulu District, you will find a lush landscape of waterfalls, dense rainforest, and dramatic Pacific coastline.

Haleakalā National Park is best reached by car, and the summit lies a 2.5-hour drive from Kahului. The national park is open every day, 24 hours a day, but to enter between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., you must have a reservation to see the sunrise. A standard entrance pass for a private vehicle is $30.