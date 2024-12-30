Hawaii's Third-Largest Volcano Is Surrounded By A Stunning National Park With Tropical Island Beauty
While Maui brims with exciting things to do, a trip to Haleakalā National Park should be in the must-visit category. The Haleakalā volcano is one of the world's largest dormant volcanos, and it last erupted in 1790. This unique volcano is surrounded by a biodiverse national park that dominates the geography of Maui, spanning over 75% of the island's mass and encompassing over 33,000 acres.
Though the park is vast, the most popular part to visit is the Summit District, a remote region of lunar-like desert terrain home to rare native flora and fauna. There are beautiful scenic drives and lookouts to venture to for photo opportunities, while those looking for more of a challenge can embark on strenuous hikes. Come nightfall, the stargazing here is exceptional, and the park even offers overnight campgrounds to truly immerse yourself in this incredible natural landscape. The Summit District of Haleakalā National Park may seem dry and barren, but if you head over to the park's Kipahulu District, you will find a lush landscape of waterfalls, dense rainforest, and dramatic Pacific coastline.
Haleakalā National Park is best reached by car, and the summit lies a 2.5-hour drive from Kahului. The national park is open every day, 24 hours a day, but to enter between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., you must have a reservation to see the sunrise. A standard entrance pass for a private vehicle is $30.
What to do in Haleakalā National Park
For the ultimate Hawaiian adventure, drive into Haleakalā early in the morning to watch the sunrise — depending on the season, it can range from around 5:30 a.m. to nearly 7 a.m. This awe-inspiring experience at nearly 10,000 feet above sea level and is the third tallest summit in the state, making it worth the early wake-up call. A Tripadvisor reviewer writes, "Seeing the sunrise above the clouds is truly an experience. However, just make sure to dress warm as it will get very cold up there." In fact, during the winter months, temperatures at the summit at Haleakalā can plunge to below freezing.
The surrounding Summit District has over 30 miles of hiking trails over a fascinating range of ecosystems, from alpine deserts to subalpine shrublands. Sliding Sands is a U.S. national park trail only for experienced hikers, as the 11-mile trek descends to the crater floor of the Haleakalā volcano. You can also visit Skyline Hawaii's Haleakalā zipline tour, one of the most thrilling in the world.
For different geography, head to the green Kipahulu District, accessible from the iconic Hana Highway. The 4-mile Pīpīwai Trail will lead you past a bamboo grove to Waimoku Falls, which cascade down 400 feet, making them one of Maui's tallest waterfalls. For a shorter 0.5-mile hike, embark on Kūloa Point Trail to see the Pools of 'Ohe'o, picturesque tiered waterfalls that flow into the ocean.