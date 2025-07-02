This Scenic Road Trip From Anchorage Has Breathtaking Views Of Alaska's Snow-Doused Backcountry

Not too far north of Anchorage is a lesser-known backcountry of Alaska, filled with gorgeous glacial lakes, historic mining areas, and breathtaking hikes, all of which you can access on a scenic road trip. Hatcher Pass is a 49-mile-long mining road that cuts across Mat-Su Valley in the Talkeetna Mountains, allowing visitors to experience Alaska's snow-doused landscape, just over an hour from Anchorage. Accessible either through Willow or Palmer, it only takes about three hours total to drive Hatcher Pass and return to Anchorage, but make sure to leave extra time for photo ops and perhaps even outdoor activities like hiking. This drive combines paved and gravel roads, and parts of it are open seasonally, usually from July to September, depending on weather conditions.

Hatcher Pass is named after Robert Lee Hatcher, who was the first to discover gold in Skyscraper Mountain in 1906. This led to a mining boom in the area, which lasted until World War II, when the United States decided to drop its gold-mining industry. Afterward, people reclaimed this area to return it to its original use: a place of wild nature and beauty. Residents encouraged the use of these old access roads by nature lovers and adventure seekers, as many head to the area for skiing and snowboarding in the winter or to hike and mountaineer in the summer. This makes Hatcher Pass a perfect place to explore — that is, once you've gotten your fill of the world's biggest chocolate waterfall in Anchorage — because whether or not you decide to adventure around this historic, wild area in the Talkeetna Mountains, you can just sit back and relax while cruising across the Last Frontier.