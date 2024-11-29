Hike Through A Once Booming Gold Mining Town Hidden Off The Coast Of Juneau With Ghostly Vibes

Alaska is overflowing with unique adventures and destinations, from a cute town at the base of the tallest mountain in North America to the remote and rugged terrain of the least crowded national park in the U.S. The state's natural beauty is unrivaled, with soaring mountains, pristine lakes, and winding rivers that make it a bucket list place to visit for hardened explorers. Alaska is also home to chilling ghost towns, as once bustling mining areas have since shuttered their doors. Many of these operations are nestled deep in the scenic Alaskan wilderness and are incredibly popular with visitors looking to venture off the beaten path.

Treadwell has become one of the most sought-after ghost towns in Alaska. Tucked away at the base of Mount Bradley and the edge of the Gastineau Channel, it dazzles tourists with its natural beauty and haunting atmosphere. Getting here is a bit of a challenge, but since it's located just a stone's throw from Juneau, it's not as tricky as you might expect. Treadwell is quite a small site, and you can see most of what it has to offer by hiking the Treadwell Historic Mine Trail. Along with abandoned buildings, it provides views of the water, a beach, and a dense overgrown forest.