Hike Through A Once Booming Gold Mining Town Hidden Off The Coast Of Juneau With Ghostly Vibes
Alaska is overflowing with unique adventures and destinations, from a cute town at the base of the tallest mountain in North America to the remote and rugged terrain of the least crowded national park in the U.S. The state's natural beauty is unrivaled, with soaring mountains, pristine lakes, and winding rivers that make it a bucket list place to visit for hardened explorers. Alaska is also home to chilling ghost towns, as once bustling mining areas have since shuttered their doors. Many of these operations are nestled deep in the scenic Alaskan wilderness and are incredibly popular with visitors looking to venture off the beaten path.
Treadwell has become one of the most sought-after ghost towns in Alaska. Tucked away at the base of Mount Bradley and the edge of the Gastineau Channel, it dazzles tourists with its natural beauty and haunting atmosphere. Getting here is a bit of a challenge, but since it's located just a stone's throw from Juneau, it's not as tricky as you might expect. Treadwell is quite a small site, and you can see most of what it has to offer by hiking the Treadwell Historic Mine Trail. Along with abandoned buildings, it provides views of the water, a beach, and a dense overgrown forest.
Jump back in time on the Treadwell Historic Mine Trail
The Treadwell Historic Mine Trail is the crown jewel of the park, looping you several miles through the property to observe what remains of the once prestigious town. Treadwell was in its prime from 1883 to 1917. Originally designated as a company town for nearby mine workers and their families, it offered all the usual amenities of a small town, from residential buildings to five overworked mills. It looked nothing like it does today, and residents could even make use of Alaska's first indoor swimming pool. During its time as a functional mine, around $70 million worth of gold flowed through its doors.
Things came to a calamitous end when a cave-in caused the majority of the mines to flood. Everyone escaped the disaster safely, but the event forced all but one mine to shutter their doors. Fast forward to modern times, and it's no longer a functioning operation. Instead, it's a public park run by the City and Borough of Juneau.
Over 100 structures used to stand in Treadwell, but the only one still upright is the New Office Building. Relics of mining equipment and old buildings can be seen in the overgrowth, but be sure to keep your eyes peeled for the New Office. Other notable remains to look for include the Salt Water Pumping Plant, Bradley Memorial, and the old indoor swimming pool.
Planning your trip to Treadwell
You'd think a ghost town in Alaska would be shockingly inaccessible, but getting to Treadwell is relatively simple. The biggest roadblock will be setting foot in Juneau. The town of about 32,000 people has an international airport, but it's list of flights is rather small. You may have to make a few connections, but once you've landed in Alaska, the hard part of your adventure is done.
Treadwell is located less than 3 miles from downtown Juneau. You'll head across a bridge into the small town of Douglas, and at the south end of town, you'll find the Treadwell Ruins. The best time to visit is in the summer, as the weather is comfortable and great for hiking. Juneau can be numbingly cold in the winter, and with only a few hours of sunlight, it's not an ideal season for sightseeing.
You'll find plenty of lodging in Juneau, including Four Points, Silverbow Inn, and Alaska's Capital Inn Bed & Breakfast. Although Rick Steves says Juneau has America's ugliest state capitol building, be sure to spend some time walking the charming streets of downtown, as its narrow alleys and colorful buildings are a stark contrast to the remains of Treadwell. You can also access several hiking trails just outside of town, including the Gold Creek Flume Trail and Mt. Roberts Trail.