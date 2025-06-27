Hidden In Colorado's Rocky Mountains Is A Former Gold Rush Town With High Country Adventure And Charm

In the mountains west of Colorado's Pikes Peak is the small Gold Rush town of Cripple Creek. The town has just about 1,100 residents, but what it lacks in population size, it more than makes up for in natural beauty, rich history, and fun adventure. It's just over two hours from the Denver International Airport (depending on traffic) and a little over an hour from the Colorado Springs Airport.

Around 35,000 people lived in the Cripple Creek area at the height of the gold boom in the 1890s; there were dozens of saloons, an opera house, and a college in town. While the gold rush has passed, you'll still find an operating mine in the area: the Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine. There's a self-guided tour that you can take, which includes an overlook of the terraced pit mine. The Mollie Kathleen Gold Mine, meanwhile, no longer offers active mine tours, but you can still see some of the above-ground equipment and old mining buildings.

You can try to strike it rich yourself in Cripple Creek — not by gold mining, but at its casinos. In fact, the casino resorts are some of the biggest hotels in town. There's also the historic Hotel St. Nicholas; the boutique hotel was first built in 1898. Interested in learning more about the area's history? Check out the Cripple Creek Heritage Center. It offers interactive exhibits across three floors, and there are picnic tables outside beneath a grove of aspen trees, making it the perfect place to stop for a snack and a bit of Colorado education.