At The Base Of A Scenic Mountain Is Colorado's Unique Christmas-Themed Family Amusement Park

The North Pole is open most of the year, from the middle of May through Christmas Eve. This means you can experience a little bit of the jolly spirit in the middle of summer if you need a little pick-me-up. However, the most magical time of the year to visit, and also the busiest, is from Halloween to Christmas Eve, especially the weekends, and the weeks around the holidays. Even at the busiest time of the year, there is plenty to see and enjoy, you just might have to be willing to wait in line to speak to Santa and his elves or to ride some of the more popular rides. Outside of peak days, admission into the park is free, so it's worth trying to get in during the week or before Halloween when possible.

This amusement park is filled with all sorts of fun activities. Of course, it wouldn't be a Christmas-themed amusement park without the chance to see Santa Claus and his team. However, that's not the only winter-themed activity. There are also rides centered around Santa and the holiday, such as the Christmas Tree Ride.

Not everything is based on the winter season. Non-holiday attractions include the Enterprise Space Shuttle ride, the Antique Carousel, the Aerial Tram, and the Miniature Train. In total, the North Pole has over a dozen different rides for you and your family to enjoy. When you need a break from the adrenaline, there is also an area where you can feed goats and llamas. A magic show helps keep the kids entertained for a bit and allows you a moment of rest after you've been running around all day, and various stores and businesses dot the park as well.

