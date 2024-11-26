At The Base Of A Scenic Mountain Is Colorado's Unique Christmas-Themed Family Amusement Park
Tired of your Santa pictures ending up as a fight? Something about standing in the mall for hours to get your children to take a picture with this jolly figure seems to always lead to a meltdown, even for the best-behaved kids. Thankfully, there is a place in Colorado where you can get plenty of holiday pictures, including one on Santa's lap, and keep your kids in a jolly mood. The perfect Christmas-themed destination, the North Pole, is located in Cascade, Colorado, only a short drive from Colorado Springs – an underrated vacation destination known as America's Olympic City.
It first opened in 1956, and is still run by the same family to this day. Originally, the park was a much simpler design, with a series of buildings and houses set to look like a part of Santa's Workshop. The first couple of rides didn't even open until two years later, and featured a fire engine, a stagecoach, and a donkey pulling a cart.
Over the years, the park expanded and gained more rides, including a Ferris wheel, a tilt-a-whirl, and a roller coaster. In addition, there are stores selling candy, trinkets, toys, and even a post office. It might not be recognizable compared to the original design, but the feeling, purpose, and joy families get from visiting the park remain the same.
Why visit the North Pole?
The North Pole is open most of the year, from the middle of May through Christmas Eve. This means you can experience a little bit of the jolly spirit in the middle of summer if you need a little pick-me-up. However, the most magical time of the year to visit, and also the busiest, is from Halloween to Christmas Eve, especially the weekends, and the weeks around the holidays. Even at the busiest time of the year, there is plenty to see and enjoy, you just might have to be willing to wait in line to speak to Santa and his elves or to ride some of the more popular rides. Outside of peak days, admission into the park is free, so it's worth trying to get in during the week or before Halloween when possible.
This amusement park is filled with all sorts of fun activities. Of course, it wouldn't be a Christmas-themed amusement park without the chance to see Santa Claus and his team. However, that's not the only winter-themed activity. There are also rides centered around Santa and the holiday, such as the Christmas Tree Ride.
Not everything is based on the winter season. Non-holiday attractions include the Enterprise Space Shuttle ride, the Antique Carousel, the Aerial Tram, and the Miniature Train. In total, the North Pole has over a dozen different rides for you and your family to enjoy. When you need a break from the adrenaline, there is also an area where you can feed goats and llamas. A magic show helps keep the kids entertained for a bit and allows you a moment of rest after you've been running around all day, and various stores and businesses dot the park as well.
There's plenty to do around the North Pole
While there's plenty to do in the North Pole to keep you entertained for a day, or even two, you may want to spend a few days exploring the surrounding area as well. Cascade is a small town situated in a valley, and there isn't much to do. However, you will find a few places you don't want to miss, including the Pickle Shack, the Pikes Peak Rock Shop, Mad Hatter Saloon, and Wines of Colorado. It's not a town you may be familiar with if you don't live in the area, but you may know two other, bigger towns just a short distance from Cascade. For example, Colorado Springs is only 17 minutes away. If you're looking for a luxurious Colorado resort that will make you feel like you're at Italy's Iconic Lake Como, while also keeping you within easy driving distance of the North Pole, the Broadmoor Hotel is the place to visit.
On clearer days, there's plenty to do outside, including hiking through Garden of the Gods visiting the top of Pikes Peak, and explore some of the local museums centered around the Olympics, racing, ghosts, and history. For more adventures, check out the zoo, or the waterfall that is also a part of the Broadmoor. Even closer to Cascade is a town known as Manitou Springs. It is full of art galleries, boutiques, candy shops, and more. Spend several hours exploring the town and all of its businesses before going to relax in the local SunWater Spa. Or, if you need to get rid of all of your pent-up energy, it's also home to the Manitou Incline, the Colorado trail with unmatched beauty that is considered one of America's most difficult hikes.