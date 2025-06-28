Why People Are Booking Travel Plans Last Minute More Often And The Best Strategies For Success

It seems like more and more travelers are putting off their bookings for as long as possible — but why? To find out more about this trend and whether it's a good idea or not, Islands spoke exclusively to Victoria Fricke, travel agent and owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, which specializes in creating personalized travel itineraries. Fricke confirmed that more people seem to be booking their travel plans late, but it's not because they think they'll get a better deal. "From what I gather, the socio-economic uncertainty that some clients may be feeling, tariff concerns, travel bans, and the climate of our society as a whole right now all seem to be contributing factors," Fricke explained. "If you're not sure what the next year looks like financially for your family, it's easy to see how a luxury vacation becomes a last-minute decision."

However, according to the expert, booking closer to your travel date isn't ideal. Not only is it more likely that the flights, hotels, and activities you're trying to book will be taken, they can be pricier, too. While the price of individual rooms may not go up the way flights do, you may not be able to book rooms in your budget anymore. Often, as Fricke shared, you might have to pay for a higher room category than you normally would have preferred. "Depending on the hotel chosen, that can easily cost you $300 to $1000 more."

However, if you don't have a choice, that doesn't mean that your trip is doomed. Fricke let us in on a few strategies for making the best of booking last-minute travel plans. While you might have to be more flexible, you can still have a great trip.