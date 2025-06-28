This Hawaiian Beach Is A Hidden Golden Sand Paradise With Some Of Oahu's Best Camping Spots Nearby
Oahu is often the first stop for anyone visiting Hawaii, and with its stunning beaches, scenic hikes, and rich culture, it's easy to see why. As the crown jewel of the Pacific, it's a bustling tourist destination. Many visitors start their Hawaiian journey at Waikiki, but Oahu has many unique experiences to offer, from sunrise views atop Diamond Head to swimming with sharks on the North Shore. Despite the crowds, there's also still plenty to be discovered off Oahu's beaten path. At the eastern edge of the North Shore, Oahu's most beautiful coastline, is Malaekahana Beach, a hidden gem tucked between Laie and Kahuku and known for its soft sand, surf-worthy waters, and camping opportunities.
Unlike Honolulu and some of the more developed neighborhoods on the island, Malaekahana Beach has a rural, yet still tropical, feel. The beach is about a mile long, and you can see tiny Moku'auia Island, or Goat Island, just offshore, a nesting area for seabirds and a habitat for sea turtles. Goat Island is even walkable from Malaekahana Beach when the tide is low. With a state recreation area tucked just off the beach offering tent and car camping sites, it's easy to see why tucked-away Malaekahana Beach is a local favorite and a great place to experience the laid-back North Shore.
To get to Malaekahana from Oahu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, it's about a 40-mile drive. There are two entrances to the beach. The southern entrance on the Laie side has more amenities, but the northern entrance at the Malaekahana State Recreation Area on the Kahuku side is typically less crowded and leads to the campground.
Camp overnight close to Malaekahana Beach
Malaekahana Beach offers a quiet escape from the busier resort spots on Oahu. The powdery golden sand is ideal for beachcombing, swimming, bodyboarding, and even windsurfing. With its calm vibe, spacious shoreline, and scenic surroundings, it's the perfect place to experience the North Shore at a slower pace, and you might even get to swim with sea turtles and manta rays.
Malaekahana State Recreation Area is part of the Hawaii State Park system and encompasses 37 acres of land adjacent to Malaekahana Beach. Tucked behind the treeline at the southern end of the beach, the wooded park has parking, nature trails, and a campground. The campsite is ADA-accessible and includes 37 tent campsites, picnic tables, showers, potable water, and bathroom facilities. The park is open Fridays through Wednesdays (it's closed Wednesday and Thursday nights), and the cost is $20 per night per campsite for residents and $30 per night per campsite for nonresidents. Day-use visitors can access the beach for free through the park.
Campers should bring their own grills along with any other camping conveniences, as these campsites are fairly basic and fire pits are not provided by Malaekahana State Recreation Area. To make your campsite reservation, visitors must create an account on the Hawaii State Parks Reservation System and can book up to a year in advance. Until 2023, there was a private campground at the northern end of the beach, called Malaekahana Beach Campground, which offered tent campsites as well as huts and cabins to rent. It is closed for renovations as of this writing.
Malaekahana Beach is a gateway to exploring Oahu's North Shore
Like most North Shore Beaches, Malaekahana Beach is calmer in the summer and rougher in the winter. It's a popular spot to stand-up paddleboard, surf, and kayak, though some travelers have reported seeing man-o-war jellyfish, so be cautious when getting in the water. You can paddle a half-mile out to Goat Island for a remote, "Robinson Crusoe" experience. There can be cross-currents, so just be careful of the rocks and swells, and be mindful of the natural habitats there. While there aren't any goats, it is home to green sea turtles and is a nesting haven for seabirds, which burrow into the sand.
Malaekahana Beach is also a gateway to the rest of the North Shore, and there's plenty to do within a quick commute. Zipline at Climb Works' Keana Farm, which boasts the longest on the island, with panoramic views of the coastline. Tours start at $180 per person as of this writing. You can book other local activities like horseback riding or a trip to the Polynesian Cultural Center in the nearby Laie.
At Laie Point State Wayside, you drive 3 miles from the beach to a scenic lookout with stunning views of the ocean and beautiful volcanic rock formations. If you're tired of cooking campfire meals, head to Kahuku Farms for tropical smoothies and take a farm tour of this family-run, local establishment while you're there. No trip to the North Shore area would be complete without garlic shrimp from one of the many trucks in the area. It's the perfect way to end a day in the surf.