This Hawaiian Beach Is A Hidden Golden Sand Paradise With Some Of Oahu's Best Camping Spots Nearby

Oahu is often the first stop for anyone visiting Hawaii, and with its stunning beaches, scenic hikes, and rich culture, it's easy to see why. As the crown jewel of the Pacific, it's a bustling tourist destination. Many visitors start their Hawaiian journey at Waikiki, but Oahu has many unique experiences to offer, from sunrise views atop Diamond Head to swimming with sharks on the North Shore. Despite the crowds, there's also still plenty to be discovered off Oahu's beaten path. At the eastern edge of the North Shore, Oahu's most beautiful coastline, is Malaekahana Beach, a hidden gem tucked between Laie and Kahuku and known for its soft sand, surf-worthy waters, and camping opportunities.

Unlike Honolulu and some of the more developed neighborhoods on the island, Malaekahana Beach has a rural, yet still tropical, feel. The beach is about a mile long, and you can see tiny Moku'auia Island, or Goat Island, just offshore, a nesting area for seabirds and a habitat for sea turtles. Goat Island is even walkable from Malaekahana Beach when the tide is low. With a state recreation area tucked just off the beach offering tent and car camping sites, it's easy to see why tucked-away Malaekahana Beach is a local favorite and a great place to experience the laid-back North Shore.

To get to Malaekahana from Oahu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport, it's about a 40-mile drive. There are two entrances to the beach. The southern entrance on the Laie side has more amenities, but the northern entrance at the Malaekahana State Recreation Area on the Kahuku side is typically less crowded and leads to the campground.