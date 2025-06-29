A Popular Budget Airline Is Ending All US Flights (And Travelers Are Already Seeing The Impact)

One of the very first things travelers should know when planning a trip to Iceland is how to take advantage of cheap airfares, but sadly, it's about to get a lot harder, as PLAY Airlines has officially announced the end of all flight routes traveling between Iceland and North America, starting October 2025.

Flights to Iceland with PLAY Airlines typically range between $129 and $350 one way, and with no other budget airline competing in this space, its absence will leave a gap in the market for routes between the U.S. and Iceland. For travelers, this means if you book after October on airlines like Delta or Icelandair, you should expect to pay between $300 and $400 one way (as of this writing). Not only is this disappointing if you hoped to fly to Iceland on the cheap, but it also means that there is one less stopover flight option if you were thinking about squeezing in an Iceland visit on your way to Europe.

The good news is that there is still a little bit of time left to score some of these low fares until another budget airline comes on the scene — and you might have even more time than you think, depending on where you fly from.