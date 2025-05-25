The Significantly More Affordable US Region To Visit For Striking Icelandic Vibes While On A Budget

The most fervent nature lovers and adventure seekers will unsurprisingly have Iceland at the top of their travel bucket lists, and who can blame them? The Nordic country boasts an ethereal beauty with its active volcanoes, wild landscapes, and an iconic trail that's recognized as one of the best hikes in Europe. But planning this dream destination comes at a price — and we mean that literally, given that Iceland's cost of living ranks fifth on World Population Review's list of most expensive countries to live in 2025. Those who can't invest the time, money, or effort to travel halfway across the world for the Icelandic experience will be glad to know that Western Colorado delivers epic landscapes and natural attractions that rival those of its European counterpart — and with friendlier prices to boot.

Situated in the west-central United States, Colorado is renowned for its slew of beloved year-round natural attractions and activities. If hot springs, dramatic rock formations, powerful waterfalls, and glacier-carved valleys are what you're after, this landlocked region has got you covered. The parallels between Iceland and Colorado's natural offerings don't get more pronounced than in Glenwood Springs, affectionately nicknamed the "Iceland of Colorado." Here, a leisurely soak in any of its three hot springs while gazing at the outline of the Rocky Mountains is a must, rivaling the renowned Icelandic Blue Lagoon experience. Visiting this domestic alternative also saves you the eye-watering expenses of international travel, allowing you a well-deserved splurge elsewhere with what you've saved on flights and hotels.