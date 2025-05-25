The Significantly More Affordable US Region To Visit For Striking Icelandic Vibes While On A Budget
The most fervent nature lovers and adventure seekers will unsurprisingly have Iceland at the top of their travel bucket lists, and who can blame them? The Nordic country boasts an ethereal beauty with its active volcanoes, wild landscapes, and an iconic trail that's recognized as one of the best hikes in Europe. But planning this dream destination comes at a price — and we mean that literally, given that Iceland's cost of living ranks fifth on World Population Review's list of most expensive countries to live in 2025. Those who can't invest the time, money, or effort to travel halfway across the world for the Icelandic experience will be glad to know that Western Colorado delivers epic landscapes and natural attractions that rival those of its European counterpart — and with friendlier prices to boot.
Situated in the west-central United States, Colorado is renowned for its slew of beloved year-round natural attractions and activities. If hot springs, dramatic rock formations, powerful waterfalls, and glacier-carved valleys are what you're after, this landlocked region has got you covered. The parallels between Iceland and Colorado's natural offerings don't get more pronounced than in Glenwood Springs, affectionately nicknamed the "Iceland of Colorado." Here, a leisurely soak in any of its three hot springs while gazing at the outline of the Rocky Mountains is a must, rivaling the renowned Icelandic Blue Lagoon experience. Visiting this domestic alternative also saves you the eye-watering expenses of international travel, allowing you a well-deserved splurge elsewhere with what you've saved on flights and hotels.
How Colorado's attractions rival those of Iceland
Let's talk affordability. The price comparison tilts in Colorado's favor: Spending a day at the largest and most historic hot springs resort of Glenwood Springs costs between $46 and $50 for adults, while a day entry to Iceland's famous Blue Lagoon will have you shelling out $77. If you're feeling adventurous, venture for a dip into any of the natural hot springs located throughout the region, which require no fees. Restaurant and grocery prices in Colorado's capital city, Denver, are lower than in Reykjavik — 31% and 21%, respectively, according to Numbeo — which is a resounding pro when it comes to holiday budgeting.
Countering Iceland's rock formations and canyons is the Colorado National Monument, dubbed "mini-Grand Canyon" for its breathtaking viewpoints and trails, which rewards you with views of picturesque red rock canyons contrasting with blue skies. If hiking or camping isn't your thing, drive down the winding road and tunnels of the park's historic Rim Rock Drive. Matching the bridal veil-like cascades of Iceland's Dynjandi waterfalls are Telluride's Bridal Veil Falls. The mist-veiled torrents that thunder to the ground from 365 feet are considered the state's highest.
Similar to the extensive trails and hiking systems across Iceland's national parks, Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park unveils a stunning display of mountains, canyons, glaciers, and wildlife. While Iceland's national parks are free, Rocky Mountain Park requires an entrance fee. A standard pass can range from $15 for individuals to $35 per vehicle, regardless of the number of passengers. Still, this is a modest sum in comparison to the pricey plane ticket to Iceland.
Enjoying adventure-packed winter days in Colorado
To witness the Nordic aesthetic of Iceland in Colorado, visit the region during wintertime. After all, Colorado consistently ranks as one of the most popular winter destinations in the United States. Glenwood Springs makes a great base for the holidays, with adventure and leisure activities located in close range. Just like in Iceland, winter activities here don't solely cater to the über sporty skiers and snowboarders.
Aside from its hot springs, Glenwood Springs offers wintry trails perfectly suited for easy hikes on snowshoes or gentler slopes for an afternoon of sledding. Animal lovers can enjoy activities like dog sledding with huskies or horseback riding. Missing out on white water rafting down Iceland's Hvítá River? Tackle Colorado's iconic Shoshone Rapids instead, or paddle down the Roaring Fork River, taking in the breathtaking views of the mountains while you're at it.
Convinced to get a taste of Iceland in Colorado? Book a ticket to any of the four airports closest to Glenwood Springs: the Vail/Eagle Country Regional Airport and Denver International Airport sit 30 and 180 miles east, respectively; Aspen/Pitkin County Airport is a 50-minute drive to the south; and Grand Junction Regional Airport lies 90 miles to the west. Alternatively, hop on the Amtrak's California Zephyr train, which serves Glenwood Springs daily along its Chicago to San Francisco route, or choose a slow journey of leisure and luxury by taking a two-day ride onboard the Rocky Mountaineer.