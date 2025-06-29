This Uncrowded Indiana State Park With Waterfalls And Ravines Is A Serene Getaway To Hike, Fish, And Canoe

Shades State Park boasts 10 hiking trails, ranging from easy to rugged. The trails are numbered 1 to 10 and offer various serene views of Sugar Creek and the Silver Cascade Waterfall, in addition to small waterfalls that naturally form along rock formations. Enveloped in a lush, green canopy of dense forest trees in the spring and summer, you're bound to feel peace in the quiet "shades" of the park. Discover moss-lined streams and other natural wonders, like the Devil's Punch Bowl rock formation, and enjoy immersing yourself in deep sandstone valleys. The park also includes Pine Hills, known as Indiana's first-ever dedicated nature preserve, where guests can enjoy long moderate-to-challenging hikes through stunning terrain.

Sturdy shoes are recommended, along with packing lunch and plenty of water. While Indiana may seem unassuming, many of the trails are steep, making them perfect for the intrepid explorer but potentially difficult for some hikers. The best times to visit these trails are during the summer and shoulder seasons, due to the damp, uneven nature of the ground.

Each trail, with the exception of 9, 10, and the additional Backpack Trail for backpack campers, trek through the park's numerous ravines. Following a storm, or in case of high water, these trails can become slippery or downright impassable. Many of the trails include inclining slopes, climbs using ladders (specifically trails 4 and 5) or stairs and may not be suitable for everyone. Be sure to read about the trails from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources before you plan your trek.