The Scenic District Full Of Art And Shops Boasting Many Of Indiana's Most Famous Establishments
Indiana's capital, Indianapolis, has long drawn visitors to its world-famous attractions, from the Indy 500, taking place on the oldest continually operating motor racetrack, to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the world's largest children's museum. However, there's so much more to explore in this exciting and evolving Midwestern city. Just a few blocks from Monument Circle, the heartbeat of Indianapolis, lies the beginning of Massachusetts Avenue, locally referred to as "Mass Ave." This historic mile-long stretch is a hotbed for the city's artistic and cultural life, lined with galleries, boutiques, entertainment venues, public art installations, buzzy restaurants and bars, and much more.
Mass Ave was originally developed in the mid-19th century as a main road to connect the city center with newer suburbs. By the turn of the century, businesses were housed on Mass Ave in buildings reflecting architectural styles ranging from Italianate to German Renaissance Revival. One such example of the latter is the grand Athenæum, a former German-American clubhouse that is now a multi-use modern art and events space. However, in the post-war era, the area was neglected, and many companies went out of business. It wasn't until 1982, when Mass Ave was added to the National Register of Historic Places, that its once prosperous, historic buildings were infused with new life. Today, at one end of Mass Ave is the Bottleworks District, housed in a former Coca-Cola bottling facility that now hosts a large food hall, hotel, locally-owned shops, a movie theater, and co-working spaces. On your next visit to Indianapolis, don't miss a stroll down this innovative thoroughfare where past and present merge and thrive.
Sampling Mass Ave's best flavors
If you're a first-time visitor to Indianapolis or even a local, get an introduction to the city's history and its culinary scene with Viator's Massachusetts Avenue Food Tour. On this 3.5-hour tour, you'll taste the favorites at some of Indianapolis' most historic establishments and newest dining standouts. The tour will be peppered with insider tips and knowledge provided by your expert guide. You will start off at The Rathskeller, which dates to 1894 and is the city's oldest restaurant. Housed in the basement of the famed Athenæum, The Rathskeller is known for its hearty German cuisine and wide selection of beers. After a visit here, you'll see why Indianapolis has been ranked one of the best cities for beer aficionados. Afterwards, you'll venture to LouVino, known for its decadent Southern fare and international wine list, and The Garage, the 30,000-square-foot food hall in the Bottleworks District where vendors serve a wide range of flavors, from Cuban-inspired sandwiches to Asian-fusion poke bowls. Along the way, you'll see city landmarks, such as the grand Murat Theatre and the Victorian-style James Whitcomb Riley Museum Home.
This food tour can accommodate up to 12 people and costs $77 per person, including all food tastings. "Martha was our tour guide and very professional and informative," commented a Viator reviewer. "Great food, good fun and nice meeting new people on the tour." The best time to take this tour, and visit Indianapolis, is generally the sunshine-filled summer months when the temperature hovers over 80 degrees, or in the cooler months of fall. The city is easily accessible by flights to Indianapolis International Airport, which has been voted for the best customer service in the country.