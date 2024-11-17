The Scenic District Full Of Art And Shops Boasting Many Of Indiana's Most Famous Establishments

Indiana's capital, Indianapolis, has long drawn visitors to its world-famous attractions, from the Indy 500, taking place on the oldest continually operating motor racetrack, to The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, the world's largest children's museum. However, there's so much more to explore in this exciting and evolving Midwestern city. Just a few blocks from Monument Circle, the heartbeat of Indianapolis, lies the beginning of Massachusetts Avenue, locally referred to as "Mass Ave." This historic mile-long stretch is a hotbed for the city's artistic and cultural life, lined with galleries, boutiques, entertainment venues, public art installations, buzzy restaurants and bars, and much more.

Mass Ave was originally developed in the mid-19th century as a main road to connect the city center with newer suburbs. By the turn of the century, businesses were housed on Mass Ave in buildings reflecting architectural styles ranging from Italianate to German Renaissance Revival. One such example of the latter is the grand Athenæum, a former German-American clubhouse that is now a multi-use modern art and events space. However, in the post-war era, the area was neglected, and many companies went out of business. It wasn't until 1982, when Mass Ave was added to the National Register of Historic Places, that its once prosperous, historic buildings were infused with new life. Today, at one end of Mass Ave is the Bottleworks District, housed in a former Coca-Cola bottling facility that now hosts a large food hall, hotel, locally-owned shops, a movie theater, and co-working spaces. On your next visit to Indianapolis, don't miss a stroll down this innovative thoroughfare where past and present merge and thrive.

