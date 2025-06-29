A Lovely Village On The New York-New Jersey Border Is Known For Charm, Hikes, And A Historic Movie Palace

Small-town charm, historic landmarks, and abundant nature collide in a lovely village just over 30 miles from New York City's Central Park. Located in Rockland County, New York, and 3 miles from Mahwah, New Jersey, Suffern stands on the state border line. Walking down the streets in this pedestrian-friendly area feels like stepping back into the early 20th century. The town even has a movie theatre that is over 100 years old! This roughly 2-square-mile destination is lined with old-timey pre-war townhouses that share the streets with thick trees. Meanwhile, the Ramapo Mountains loom in the distance.

Suffern has a chilled-out, slow-paced vibe, but there's still a lot to do. There are state parks and trails for hiking enthusiasts to explore, and outdoorsy attractions like mountains and ski areas are a short drive away. If you prefer a city escape, then the happiest city in America is just over 35 miles away. Suffern is well-connected thanks to Suffern Station, where you can access the Main-Bergen County rail line that runs between Port Jervis and Hoboken. And if you fancy another charming walkable escape, this overlooked town in New Jersey is just two hours away.