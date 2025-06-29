A Lovely Village On The New York-New Jersey Border Is Known For Charm, Hikes, And A Historic Movie Palace
Small-town charm, historic landmarks, and abundant nature collide in a lovely village just over 30 miles from New York City's Central Park. Located in Rockland County, New York, and 3 miles from Mahwah, New Jersey, Suffern stands on the state border line. Walking down the streets in this pedestrian-friendly area feels like stepping back into the early 20th century. The town even has a movie theatre that is over 100 years old! This roughly 2-square-mile destination is lined with old-timey pre-war townhouses that share the streets with thick trees. Meanwhile, the Ramapo Mountains loom in the distance.
Suffern has a chilled-out, slow-paced vibe, but there's still a lot to do. There are state parks and trails for hiking enthusiasts to explore, and outdoorsy attractions like mountains and ski areas are a short drive away. If you prefer a city escape, then the happiest city in America is just over 35 miles away. Suffern is well-connected thanks to Suffern Station, where you can access the Main-Bergen County rail line that runs between Port Jervis and Hoboken. And if you fancy another charming walkable escape, this overlooked town in New Jersey is just two hours away.
Step into nature in Suffern, New York
Suffern is a great base camp for nature adventures. Lovers of the great outdoors should check out Harriman State Park, which is just over 5 miles away from town. It is New York's second-largest state park and offers 200 miles of hiking trails, tons of lakes, two beaches, public camping, and wildlife spotting opportunities.
For hiking, hit the Suffern-Bear Mountain Trail, a challenging, sometimes steep 20+ mile trek past viewpoints, next to cliffs, and through forests. Along the way, catch a glimpse of the distant New York City skyline juxtaposed against wild landscapes. This hike requires some scrambling, so make sure you come prepared. The trail starts near Suffern's train station and ends at Bear Mountain State Park. It is possible to complete the trek in a day, but you may have a better time if you stop at a lodge overnight. Just remember these solo hiking safety tips if you plan to explore the trail on your own. If you're feeling brave, you can continue onto the over 2,000-mile Appalachian Trail from Bear Mountain.
Get a dose of Suffern history at local landmarks
For a look at an over 100-year-old single-screen theatre straight out of the golden age of cinema, visit Suffern's Lafayette Movie Palace. Opened in 1924, the Lafayette showed vaudeville performances and silent movies. The theatre received minor updates in the 80s, but it retains an authentic feel. To this day, no one has dared add another screen. Designed in a classical style, the movie palace features a domed board outside and interior details such as a replica chandelier and a large organ (not the original) to reflect the one formerly used to accompany silent movies. Today, the theatre plays a selection of classics, family-friendly films, and cult favorites. Suffern is also scattered with other significant buildings, including Suffern's mini Flatiron and Suffern National Bank (now a Chase Bank).
Downtown, you will see family-owned restaurants, cafes, and independent consignment stores. There's also the quaint Suffern Railroad Museum, where you can geek out over old train paraphernalia. Meanwhile, the Suffern Village Museum will keep history buffs entertained. Throughout the year, Suffern also has parades to commemorate holidays like Christmas and Halloween. Consider swinging by for one to get an extra dose of that small-town charm.