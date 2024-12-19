A Very Overlooked New Jersey Town Is A Walkable Charming Escape With Trendy Cafes And Boutiques

Moorestown, New Jersey, has long been described as one of the nicest places to live in South Jersey by outlets like Niche and Money magazine (via NJ Monthly). The historic houses and calm suburban neighborhoods of Moorestown make it an ideal place to settle for commuters, home office workers, and retirees alike. The town is located in the southern half of New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. It's close to both that city and to large New Jersey cities like Trenton without feeling urban, and it has plenty of shops without being crowded. Its public schools are excellent, its homes are elegant if on the expensive side, and it has plenty to do in town for the many families who call it home. But what most people don't know is that Moorestown is also a great destination for both day trips and short breaks, with a rich history, food scene, shopping area, and cultural landscape to rival even the most charming beach towns on the New Jersey coast.

Originally an agricultural area after first becoming a settlement in the 17th century, Moorestown had an affluent past that you'll find on full display in its beautiful architecture and its glorious green spaces. That includes picturesque spots like the manmade lake and playground of Strawbridge Lake Park and Boundary Creek Natural Resource Area, which offers scenic spots for hiking, picnics, and birding. With both indoor and outdoor attractions worth seeing, Moorestown is a great place to visit any time of the year.