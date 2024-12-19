A Very Overlooked New Jersey Town Is A Walkable Charming Escape With Trendy Cafes And Boutiques
Moorestown, New Jersey, has long been described as one of the nicest places to live in South Jersey by outlets like Niche and Money magazine (via NJ Monthly). The historic houses and calm suburban neighborhoods of Moorestown make it an ideal place to settle for commuters, home office workers, and retirees alike. The town is located in the southern half of New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. It's close to both that city and to large New Jersey cities like Trenton without feeling urban, and it has plenty of shops without being crowded. Its public schools are excellent, its homes are elegant if on the expensive side, and it has plenty to do in town for the many families who call it home. But what most people don't know is that Moorestown is also a great destination for both day trips and short breaks, with a rich history, food scene, shopping area, and cultural landscape to rival even the most charming beach towns on the New Jersey coast.
Originally an agricultural area after first becoming a settlement in the 17th century, Moorestown had an affluent past that you'll find on full display in its beautiful architecture and its glorious green spaces. That includes picturesque spots like the manmade lake and playground of Strawbridge Lake Park and Boundary Creek Natural Resource Area, which offers scenic spots for hiking, picnics, and birding. With both indoor and outdoor attractions worth seeing, Moorestown is a great place to visit any time of the year.
Visit Moorestown's historic Main Street for cafes, shops, and beautiful architecture
Cities like Charleston, South Carolina, are known for their main streets dripping with historic charm. And Moorestown, New Jersey, is no exception, with Main Street boasting block after block of beautiful trees, gorgeous churches, amenities, and sites of historical interest, as well as several charming cafes, restaurants, and boutique shops. In spring, Main Street restaurants participate in Restaurant Week, the ideal way to support local businesses as you sample their cuisine. Try French Press, a beautiful traditional coffee house, for delicious Columbian roasts as well as exquisite cakes and baked goods. The café also hosts La Lune, a gift shop with beautiful children's wear. Meanwhile, the Pie Lady Cafe is the place to go for tasty fresh scones (and, of course, pies), or visit The Cubby Hole for more hearty fare, such as French toast, apple cinnamon pancakes, and hot lunch dishes. In the summer, you can't go wrong at Brain Freeze Ice Cream Parlor, the perfect cooldown from a long day spent shopping.
Apricot Lane Boutique, Babette Boutique, navybluegifts and several other stores offer you the chance to leisurely browse cute clothing stores downtown. The Moorestown Farmers Market, boasting fresh local produce, is also held weekly downtown. Main Street is also where many of the largest outdoor events in the Moorestown calendar take place. In July, there's an Independence Day parade; on Halloween, there is the annual Halloween Parade; during the winter holiday season, you could walk the street on the Main Street Candlelight Stroll.
Relax and enjoy Moorestown's rich cultural life
Though home to just 20,000 permanent residents and covering just over 15 square miles, Moorestown has several locations to satisfy that arts and culture itch. The town's creative heart shows at the Perkins Center for the Arts, which was established back in 1977 and was originally a hardware store. It has since been transformed to host a range of cultural activities including workshops, exhibitions, and music and comedy performances, making it one of the area's most vibrant cultural venues.
The Smith-Cadbury Mansion, built in the 1930s, once housed prominent local families (and members of the Cadbury European chocolate empire). Now, the mansion offers visitors the best survey of local history, with exhibitions and tours of the stunning house and gardens. If you're heading to Moorestown, be sure to also check the calender of the Moorestown Theater Company, which performs a range of shows throughout the year. Since Philly is right across the river, you also might want to check out our list of the 14 best things you can't skip on a trip to Philadelphia.