The American South's Largest Artificial Body Of Water Is A Majestic Reservoir In Texas And Louisiana
Everything really is bigger in Texas — and Louisiana, apparently. Believe it or not, both states are home to the largest artificial body of water in the American South. The Toledo Bend Reservoir straddles the state line along the Sabine River. The reservoir has more than 1,250 miles of shoreline and spans over 180,000 acres, making it one of the biggest man-made lakes in the entire country. Put simply, it's gargantuan.
The majestic swimming hole, which has a maximum depth of 110 feet, took roughly five years to build, finally reaching completion in 1969. If you're wondering how to get there, the reservoir is located only about two hours west of Alexandria, Louisiana, where one of the nearest major international airports is. You'll find plenty of overnight accommodations around the lake, such as the Fin & Feather Resort in Hemphill, Texas, and the Wildwood Resort in Zwolle, Louisiana. The Cypress Bend Resort also lies on the eastern shore. Nestled in the Louisiana town of Many, the Wyndham brand hotel takes Southern hospitality to a whole new level. Featuring a soothing spa, newly renovated heated indoor-outdoor swimming pools, a bubbling jacuzzi, and a Swedish sauna, it should top the list of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.
You can also grab your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and head to any of the lake's nearby campsites. San Miguel Park, just south of Zwolle, has spots for tents and RVs, as well as more than a dozen cozy cabins. Pleasure Point Park, near the southern bank of the reservoir, is set among nearly 200 acres of trees and has a primitive camping area overlooking the water if you're really keen on braving the wilds for a few nights.
Make a splash in Toledo Bend Reservoir
Ready to enjoy a day out on the Texas-Louisiana water? Toledo Bend Reservoir is a haven for all things water sports, from waterskiing and wakeboarding to jet-skiing and tubing. More than 70 slipways can be found around the lake if you want to take your boat out. Don't have a boat? Fret not, because there are plenty of boat rental companies flanking the waters, too. Among them is the Living the Dream Guide Service, located just off Highway 6 in Many, Louisiana, where you can snag pontoons, single or double kayaks, and even float tubes.
For thrill-seeking divers, scuba diving gear is available at the Dive Toledo Scuba Center in Anacoco, Louisiana. Open by appointment, the shop carries a full line of snorkeling equipment and offers diving classes. Don't forget to visit the on-site Vintage Diving Museum, which features a variety of diving gear dating back to the early 1940s.
Explore the Patroon Bayou arm of Toledo Bend Reservoir, situated on the midwestern shore, by setting out in a canoe or kayak from the Holly Park Marina. You can paddle anywhere between 2 and 8 miles through the water along the loop trail, which takes an average of 2 to 6 hours to complete, depending on which route you choose to take. Quick note: there is a $5 fee to launch your canoe or kayak out on the water from the marina, at the time of writing.
Activities on land at Toledo Bend Reservoir
The rustling water of Toledo Bend Reservoir isn't the only star of the show. The mega-sized lake is surrounded by some pretty spectacular natural areas, too. Take a hike in the pineywoods of the Sabine National Forest, which stretches for more than 160,000 acres along the Texas side of the reservoir.
There are two state parks on Louisiana's side of the lake: South Toledo Bend State Park in Anacoco and North Toledo Bend State Park in Zwolle, both of which cost $3 per person to visit at the time of writing. The former park features an observation deck and a nature trail. It even serves as a nesting ground for bald eagles. Highlights of the latter include campsites, picnic areas, and three hiking trails, which range between 1.5 miles and 12 miles.
If you'd like to do more wildlife watching, check out Sabine National Wildlife Refuge east of North Toledo Bend State Park. The refuge has two observation trails, perfect for seeing all the native critters. Just be sure to steer clear of the alligators. Toledo Bend Family Adventure Park is another must-visit attraction in Zwolle. This Louisiana destination has water attractions galore, from slippery slides and splash pads to spa pools and a winding lazy river. There's also an 18-hole mini golf course if you want to have a swing.