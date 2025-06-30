The American South's Largest Artificial Body Of Water Is A Majestic Reservoir In Texas And Louisiana

Everything really is bigger in Texas — and Louisiana, apparently. Believe it or not, both states are home to the largest artificial body of water in the American South. The Toledo Bend Reservoir straddles the state line along the Sabine River. The reservoir has more than 1,250 miles of shoreline and spans over 180,000 acres, making it one of the biggest man-made lakes in the entire country. Put simply, it's gargantuan.

The majestic swimming hole, which has a maximum depth of 110 feet, took roughly five years to build, finally reaching completion in 1969. If you're wondering how to get there, the reservoir is located only about two hours west of Alexandria, Louisiana, where one of the nearest major international airports is. You'll find plenty of overnight accommodations around the lake, such as the Fin & Feather Resort in Hemphill, Texas, and the Wildwood Resort in Zwolle, Louisiana. The Cypress Bend Resort also lies on the eastern shore. Nestled in the Louisiana town of Many, the Wyndham brand hotel takes Southern hospitality to a whole new level. Featuring a soothing spa, newly renovated heated indoor-outdoor swimming pools, a bubbling jacuzzi, and a Swedish sauna, it should top the list of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.

You can also grab your best camping gear for a comfortable night outdoors and head to any of the lake's nearby campsites. San Miguel Park, just south of Zwolle, has spots for tents and RVs, as well as more than a dozen cozy cabins. Pleasure Point Park, near the southern bank of the reservoir, is set among nearly 200 acres of trees and has a primitive camping area overlooking the water if you're really keen on braving the wilds for a few nights.