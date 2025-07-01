This Charming Hotel Near The Great Barrier Reef Is Home To One Of Australia's Most Buzzed-About Restaurants
A two-hour flight from three of Australia's largest cities — Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne — travelers will discover one of the most charming, family-friendly hotels located within walking distance from the local airport. Located on Hamilton Island, the largest of Australia's famed Whitsundays 74-island archipelago — which happens to be home to some of the most beautiful islands in the world — The Sundays offers guests a tranquil and magical experience that captures the ease and energy of a lazy Sunday.
The 59-room boutique hotel, located along the island's Catseye Beach, comes equipped with a stunning pool, sundeck, world-class spa, and top-tier accommodations that oversee some of the most spectacular waters of the Great Barrier Reef. However, one of the hotel's most buzzed-about highlights is its on-site restaurant: The Catseye Pool Club.
The brainchild of husband-and-wife duo, and famed Australian chefs, Josh and Julia Niland, the Catseye Pool Club is the go-to for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for guests staying at The Sundays. Although renowned for his emphasis on experimenting with multiple ways to prepare fish, Niland stressed that the Catseye Pool Club menu is more about capturing a feeling of "bringing people together." That said, the emphasis is less on fish and more on locally-sourced ingredients, as well as creating dishes that a family can enjoy together. Many of the meals even capture the same laid-back and easy-going vibe of the hotel. This includes handheld favorites like fish tacos, pizza bread, and chicken skewers — all prepared with the Nilands' special touch. A lot of the menu portions are also big enough to share, satisfying the "family-style" and "share-friendly" ethos Josh Niland was aiming for.
The Sundays is an ideal hotel for family travel
More than just the menu, the Catseye Pool Club's design and decor also leans into the casual, relaxing, lazy Sunday vibes with a poolside location that offers guests a stunning view of the Catseye Bay. Better yet, some of the restaurant's delicious offerings aren't just limited to guests inside the restaurant, but also to those lounging at the pool and on the deck. One such offering — a particular highlight for families traveling with small children — is "Sundaes at The Sundays," where every day between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., guests can enjoy complimentary sundaes at The Catseye Pool Club.
Daily afternoon sundaes are just a small part of the many elements that make The Sundays Hotel a family-friendly paradise. The antithesis of the exclusive Qualia Hamilton Island — one of the top romantic resorts with a plunge pool — The Sundays Hotel was designed with families in mind. The hotel also provides a variety of baby essentials on request to help ease the stress of frazzled parents who might have forgotten to pack an item or two. This includes a high chair, baby pram, and more. There are also activities designed to appeal to the whole family — like "Kids Moonlight Movies," which encourages everyone to gather on the hotel's deck at night and enjoy a family-friendly movie together.
Couples without children and solo travelers don't need to worry. The Sundays Hotel is just as accommodating and fun for guests without kids. Standard rooms are as stunning as their larger Family Connect rooms, albeit smaller, and guests can choose between a balcony or terrace with either garden or ocean views.
The Sundays Hotel is located in a natural paradise that offers guests a wealth of fun activities
With an ideal location at the north end of Catseye Beach, and exclusive hotel activities like daily sunrise yoga classes on the hotel deck (featuring a breathtaking view of the sun rising over the Whitsunday islands) and Sunday sessions at the pool alongside a live DJ, guests at The Sundays are surrounded by a stunning tropical paradise that includes crystal blue waters, swaying tropical trees, and soothing sunny weather, as well as a variety of outdoor activity options. This includes the "Journey to the Heart" adventure, which whisks guests on a helicopter ride to the private Heart Island, and the "Whitehaven Seaplane Adventure," which takes travelers by seaplane to the stunning Whitehaven Beach — one of the best beaches in Australia. Meanwhile, visitors interested in gaining a greater cultural appreciation for the island will enjoy the hotel's "Cultural Island Discovery" tour, a journey through the breathtaking local landscape and fascinating fauna, while aboard a private vessel.
The surrounding Hamilton Island also offers a variety of water sports — including snorkeling, diving, and sailing — most of which are available within walking distance from the hotel. As for families, they can make the most of the many family-friendly attractions on the island, including the Hamilton Island Wildlife Park and mini-golf course. Finally, nature and adventure lovers have the option to explore Hamilton Island's various bush and walking trails.
Although The Sundays Hotel errs on the expensive side with rooms starting at approximately $577 a night, the steep price more than makes up for it. With its stellar service, breathtaking location, and family-friendly approach, there's no better place to stay.