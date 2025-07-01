This Charming Hotel Near The Great Barrier Reef Is Home To One Of Australia's Most Buzzed-About Restaurants

A two-hour flight from three of Australia's largest cities — Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne — travelers will discover one of the most charming, family-friendly hotels located within walking distance from the local airport. Located on Hamilton Island, the largest of Australia's famed Whitsundays 74-island archipelago — which happens to be home to some of the most beautiful islands in the world — The Sundays offers guests a tranquil and magical experience that captures the ease and energy of a lazy Sunday.

The 59-room boutique hotel, located along the island's Catseye Beach, comes equipped with a stunning pool, sundeck, world-class spa, and top-tier accommodations that oversee some of the most spectacular waters of the Great Barrier Reef. However, one of the hotel's most buzzed-about highlights is its on-site restaurant: The Catseye Pool Club.

The brainchild of husband-and-wife duo, and famed Australian chefs, Josh and Julia Niland, the Catseye Pool Club is the go-to for breakfast, lunch, and dinner for guests staying at The Sundays. Although renowned for his emphasis on experimenting with multiple ways to prepare fish, Niland stressed that the Catseye Pool Club menu is more about capturing a feeling of "bringing people together." That said, the emphasis is less on fish and more on locally-sourced ingredients, as well as creating dishes that a family can enjoy together. Many of the meals even capture the same laid-back and easy-going vibe of the hotel. This includes handheld favorites like fish tacos, pizza bread, and chicken skewers — all prepared with the Nilands' special touch. A lot of the menu portions are also big enough to share, satisfying the "family-style" and "share-friendly" ethos Josh Niland was aiming for.