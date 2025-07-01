Hidden Within A Scenic Joshua Tree Hiking Trail Is An Abandoned Mining Shelter Full Of Mystery And Unique Views

California is the land of big dreams, world-class surfing, and gold. Lots o' gold. It's in the name, after all: The "Golden State" doesn't actually refer to southern California's year-long sunshine but rather to the state's massive gold rush in the 19th century, which has left perfectly preserved ghost towns all over the state. Gold was first struck in Sutter's Mill in Coloma, California, in 1848, which kicked off a mass rush — a gold rush, if you will — of people from across the country flocking to the West Coast to try their luck at prospecting. No stone was left unturned in the third-largest state, including in the desert.

Located just two-and-a-half hours east of LA, Joshua Tree is known for its otherworldly boulders, possibly one of the world's best sunset viewing spots, and particular desert energy that makes it unlike anywhere else. But Joshua Tree, too, had its own place in California's mining history, as about 300 mines were dug in what's now the national park between the 1860s and 1940s. While there are a handful of abandoned mines and shelters to visit throughout the park, there's one in particular hidden off a scenic, unmarked trail that can appear like a mirage in the desert (if you can find it).

Carey's Castle is a 20th-century mining shelter built between a few of Joshua Tree's famous boulders, and it's a semi-protected secret. Carey's Castle is like "Fight Club"; the first rule is you don't talk about it, and if you go, don't put its details online. After all, reaching it is only for the most committed and those willing to tackle an 8-mile out-and-back trail across piles of boulders and sandy wash, enjoying unique views of winding canyons and towering rock formations.