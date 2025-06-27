TSA Has A New List Of Banned Items You Can't Take Through Airport Security, And Some Are Surprisingly Funny

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security line can be annoyingly inconsistent with its airport rules. From what you have to take off your body and out of your bag, to what you can bring in your carry-on, it can be hard to keep up. However, the TSA does have a comprehensive list on its website of what you can bring, and whether it can go in your checked and/or carry-on luggage. It's probably a good idea to mark that page, because this list does tend to change. In fact, they have a brand-new list of banned items that can't go through airport security, and some of them are pretty funny. To be fair, a few of their banned items already are, like peanut butter being classified as a liquid. It's also frustrating, because peanut butter is a great solution for not getting "hangry" while traveling.

Let's look at the non-funny new ones first. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone is almost a decade old, but that doesn't mean people aren't still carrying them around. If you have one, don't even try to bring it on a plane. The TSA won't let you because this model has known battery issues that may cause them to overheat or catch fire. (Note that, with any phone you bring, you may get it swabbed by the TSA to check for explosives or explosive residue.) In addition, you cannot bring gardening fertilizer, because it has ammonium nitrate, which can be used in explosives. It's a pretty weird choice to take on a plane, but it's not allowed in either checked baggage or a carry-on, even for ardent gardeners.