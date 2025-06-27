TSA Has A New List Of Banned Items You Can't Take Through Airport Security, And Some Are Surprisingly Funny
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) security line can be annoyingly inconsistent with its airport rules. From what you have to take off your body and out of your bag, to what you can bring in your carry-on, it can be hard to keep up. However, the TSA does have a comprehensive list on its website of what you can bring, and whether it can go in your checked and/or carry-on luggage. It's probably a good idea to mark that page, because this list does tend to change. In fact, they have a brand-new list of banned items that can't go through airport security, and some of them are pretty funny. To be fair, a few of their banned items already are, like peanut butter being classified as a liquid. It's also frustrating, because peanut butter is a great solution for not getting "hangry" while traveling.
Let's look at the non-funny new ones first. The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 phone is almost a decade old, but that doesn't mean people aren't still carrying them around. If you have one, don't even try to bring it on a plane. The TSA won't let you because this model has known battery issues that may cause them to overheat or catch fire. (Note that, with any phone you bring, you may get it swabbed by the TSA to check for explosives or explosive residue.) In addition, you cannot bring gardening fertilizer, because it has ammonium nitrate, which can be used in explosives. It's a pretty weird choice to take on a plane, but it's not allowed in either checked baggage or a carry-on, even for ardent gardeners.
The rather funny items newly-banned by the TSA
Now for the funny items, one of which the TSA even has a sense of humor about.
- Magic 8 Ball: This novelty toy looks like the 8 ball from a game of pool, but when you ask a question and shake it, it "tells the future." However, it has too much liquid inside for your carry-on. The TSA website listing says, "For carry-on bags: We asked the Magic 8 Ball and it told us ... Outlook not so good! For checked bags: We asked the Magic 8 Ball and it told us ... It is certain!"
- English Christmas crackers: These pull-apart toys are a Christmas tradition in Britain. However, the TSA says they're flammable, and can't be brought in either checked or carry-on luggage.
- Party poppers: These tiny plastic toys shaped like bottles make a loud noise when popped, and spew confetti around. They're not allowed in checked or carry-on luggage. No plane parties, friends!
- Toy foam swords: This is a pretty funny one, but some cosplayers and little kids may be upset. The idea is that it may be mistaken for a real sword, but as silly as that sounds, you can't bring them in your carry-on. However, if you're heading to Comic-Con, don't despair. They can be put in checked luggage.
- Gel-type candles: Forget sinking into a hotel tub and listening to pan-flute music with a gel candle burning on the edge. These candles are technically a liquid, though there is no provision for small ones under 3.4 ounces like other liquids. You can, however, check them.
- Heat therapy gel pads: It's easy to blow out your back lifting your luggage into the overhead bin, but don't bother with gel heating pads, as they're liquid. Check them if you'll need them at your hotel.