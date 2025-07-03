Iowa's Unique Gorge Reveals A 375-Million-Year-Old Ocean Floor Full Of Diverse Fossils To Explore

Though often overlooked as a "flyover state" in America's heartland, Iowa is much more than just fields of corn. From the rugged bluffs of the Driftless Area to the charming small towns and thriving arts scene of its capital, Iowa regularly surprises visitors with its unassuming depth. Informed travelers will make their way to such iconic sites as the world-famous covered bridges of Madison County, admire the stunning natural beauty of some of the Midwest's finest romantic destinations, or explore Iowa's very own "Little Switzerland." With festivals, farm-to-table cuisine, and scenic byways, Iowa invites travelers to slow down and connect deeply to both the state and its community.

One great opportunity for such connection, known as the Grand Canyon of Iowa, offers a rare and captivating window into Earth's ancient marine past. The Devonian Fossil Gorge, near the Coralville Dam in Eastern Iowa, was uncovered in the aftermath of the catastrophic 1993 floods, when surging waters breached the dam's spillway and scoured away layers of soil and sediment. What emerged was a 375-million-year-old seafloor from the Devonian Period –– an era of the Earth's history where most of our planet was covered by water.

The gorge's limestone bedrock is embedded with an astonishing array of fossilized marine life, including brachiopods, crinoids, and corals. These fossils provide a vivid snapshot of the shallow tropical sea that once covered the region, long before the age of dinosaurs. The site has since evolved into a natural classroom and outdoor museum, attracting visitors from diverse backgrounds and educational disciplines.