Iowa's 'Little Switzerland' Is A Beautifully Immersive Outdoor Paradise For Nature Loving Families

Less than half an hour from another Iowa natural wonder, the under-the-radar Whitewater Canyon, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Center is an excellent place to experience local landscapes. Before striking out on your own into the great outdoors, visit the Nature Center and learn about the habitats you'll explore. While the preserve is open from sunrise to sunset, the Nature Center only opens for visitors from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekends. In addition to permanent displays discussing the surrounding habitats, plants, and animals, the Nature Center also hosts special events like "Night at the Nature Center" and "Forest School." These offerings give guests the chance to deepen their understanding of nature and experience the preserve in new ways.

After the Nature Center teaches you the basics about Swiss Valley, see nature's bounty for yourself on a trip through the preserve. Swiss Valley Nature Preserve gives visitors tons of opportunities for hands-on learning with campgrounds, hiking and cross-country skiing trails, fishing spots, and more. During the snowy season, you can even rent snowshoes for free from the Nature Center. When it's not snowing, the grounds treat sightseers to colorful fall foliage, verdant summer vegetation, and eye-catching spring flowers.