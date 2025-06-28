Could You Really Be Prosecuted By The DOJ For Taking A Shortcut In A National Park?

Whether you're a seasoned off-trail hiker or a casual nature tourist, you've likely considered taking a shortcut on a long or difficult trail. While it may seem innocent enough to veer off the path, it could land you in trouble with the National Park Service (NPS), or, in rare cases, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ). In a recent case, an athlete who set a speed record summiting Grand Teton in 2024 was prosecuted by the DOJ for violating federal regulations. What the man thought of as a detour went off the official path as marked by park rangers and into an area closed to foot traffic.

According to the agency, the man violated Title 36, which was enacted for "preservation of natural, cultural and archeological resources." The runner went over a switchback, or a zigzagging path down the mountain, which could potentially cause erosion in the area. While other runners have visibly cut through the same spot before, he is now facing a potential $5,000 fine or six months in prison. Although the NPS rescinded its support in this case, citing that it believes the punishment to be too severe, the Justice Department is still pursuing prosecution.

Most of us are not going to attempt summiting a mountain as fast as possible. But shortcuts that are not a part of a designated trail on any path in a national park could land you in trouble, including a ban from the park or even jail time. Straying from marked trails is one of the most common mistakes first-time national park visitors make, and one to avoid because, yes, you could potentially be prosecuted.