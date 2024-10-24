The 5 Most Endangered National Parks In America, According To Research

The story of America's national parks began in 1872 when President Ulysses S. Grant established the Yellowstone National Park Protection Act. Since then, the U.S. government has been protecting vast swaths of the natural landscape by creating 61 national parks that keep conditions pristine and accessible to hikers and nature lovers. National park status prevents these areas from being exploited for their natural resources, but that doesn't necessarily mean that gates and entrance fees can keep out other environmental threats.

Climate change stands to vastly alter and endanger the current condition of America's national parks, whether it be physical changes you can see, like melting glaciers and wildfires, or invisible ones like the effects of spring arriving earlier each year. Add in extreme weather, sea level rise, and even the consequences of overtourism as more and more people get out to the parks, and it's clear that these beautiful parks are facing a lot of challenges. Unfortunately, some national parks are in more trouble than others.

Here are five of the most endangered national parks, according to official sources such as the National Park Service (NPS), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the National Park Conversation Association (NPCA).

