South Carolina's Underrated State Park Is A Peninsula Paradise With Over 100 Spacious Lakefront Campsites
Want to hunker down in the rugged wilds of South Carolina for a few nights? Then, grab all the items you need for a quick and easy camping retreat and head on over to Hamilton Branch State Park. Located in rural McCormick County, which hugs the Georgia border on the western side of the state, this unsung wilderness area lies just 25 miles north of Augusta. Its pride and joy is a beautiful lakefront campground perched atop a peninsula paradise that juts out into the rustling waters of Lake Thurmond, a sprawling 70,000-acre reservoir that stretches along the Savannah River.
Hamilton Branch State Park boasts a total of 150 spacious campsites for braving the outdoors, perfect for pitching a tent or parking your RV. The camping spots — the majority of which dot the shores of the man-made lake — have electric and water hookups. You'll also find eight bathhouses with restrooms and showers around the campground. The park has a handful of primitive group sites, which are great if you're traveling with a lot of people and want a more rustic experience. You can snag your camping spot online, with rates between $25 and $60 per night at the time of writing. Just keep in mind that most reservations require a minimum two-night stay.
Unfortunately, the state park was impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast in late September 2024. Only the first 114 campsites have been reopened following the deadly storm, which left the park unrecognizable in certain areas due to fallen trees and other debris. The other camp spots, as well as the picnic shelters, will remain closed as cleanup efforts continue.
Soak up the outdoors in Hamilton Branch State Park
Whether you decide to camp for a long weekend or visit for an afternoon, Hamilton Branch State Park has much to explore. Of course, the massive reservoir is the main attraction. Throw on your captain's hat and take your boat out for a spin via the park's launching ramps or zip across the water in a kayak or canoe. The rental service Whenever Watersports has a self-serve kiosk along the shore of the lake near one of the boat ramps if you don't have any gear. You can rent single kayaks, tandem kayaks, and paddleboards for 1, 2, or 8 hours, with rates currently ranging from $19.99 to $79.99.
Hamilton Branch's lakeshore, as well as its 731 acres of surrounding wooded lands, are also great for birding. Vying for a spot on the list of the best birdwatching destinations in America, the park is home to a range of bird species, from bald eagles and osprey to Canada geese and red-bellied woodpeckers, so don't forget to bring your binoculars.
Get your steps in on the 1.5-mile Paleo Hiking Trail for a chance to see some of the area's other critters, including raccoons, fox squirrels, white-tailed deer, and yes, even snakes. If you're visiting with children in tow, there's a playground, as well as a general store if you want to grab any essentials or mementos. The latter is open each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Planning your South Carolina getaway
As you can probably tell by now, Hamilton Branch State Park is a peaceful slice of nature away from the hustle and bustle of city life. "I could go on and on of all the reason[s] I love camping here but you need to come experience the park yourself," one past parkgoer raved on Tripadvisor. "The lake, the wildlife and the sounds of laughter coming from every corner where families get away from all the stress of everyday life."
Ready for your lake getaway? The state park's day-use area opens bright and early at 6 a.m. and closes at sunset. There is a small admission fee to get in: At the time of writing, adults are $3, kids between the ages of 6 and 15 are $1, and children under the age of 5 are free. You can also bring your pups, so long as they're leashed and don't disturb any of the wildlife. Just a few more of the ground rules: Consuming alcohol is off limits, parking on any of the roads is prohibited, and if you want to tuck into a barbecue, any fires you start must be contained to the designated grills.
If you want to stay connected while you're camping, the park offers public Wi-Fi access, unless you want to splurge and stay online with a portable hotspot. Lakefront tent accommodations not your thing? You'll find plenty of cozy hotels and inns in the nearby cities of North Augusta and Aiken, which are both less than an hour's drive away. The state park is also within driving distance of several major airports, including the Columbia Metropolitan Airport, which is about 80 miles away.