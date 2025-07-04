South Carolina's Underrated State Park Is A Peninsula Paradise With Over 100 Spacious Lakefront Campsites

Want to hunker down in the rugged wilds of South Carolina for a few nights? Then, grab all the items you need for a quick and easy camping retreat and head on over to Hamilton Branch State Park. Located in rural McCormick County, which hugs the Georgia border on the western side of the state, this unsung wilderness area lies just 25 miles north of Augusta. Its pride and joy is a beautiful lakefront campground perched atop a peninsula paradise that juts out into the rustling waters of Lake Thurmond, a sprawling 70,000-acre reservoir that stretches along the Savannah River.

Hamilton Branch State Park boasts a total of 150 spacious campsites for braving the outdoors, perfect for pitching a tent or parking your RV. The camping spots — the majority of which dot the shores of the man-made lake — have electric and water hookups. You'll also find eight bathhouses with restrooms and showers around the campground. The park has a handful of primitive group sites, which are great if you're traveling with a lot of people and want a more rustic experience. You can snag your camping spot online, with rates between $25 and $60 per night at the time of writing. Just keep in mind that most reservations require a minimum two-night stay.

Unfortunately, the state park was impacted by Hurricane Helene, which made landfall on the Gulf Coast in late September 2024. Only the first 114 campsites have been reopened following the deadly storm, which left the park unrecognizable in certain areas due to fallen trees and other debris. The other camp spots, as well as the picnic shelters, will remain closed as cleanup efforts continue.