The Wholesome Florida Keys Rescue Center That Helps Injured Turtles And Lets You Meet Them Up Close

One of the best things to do in Florida is to take a road trip from Key Largo to Key West. Starting in Key Largo, you can experience some of the best coral reef snorkeling in Florida at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Once you get to Key West, you can visit the buoy marking the southernmost spot in the continental U.S. and be a part of the nightly sunset celebration at Mallory Square. The journey itself is just as cool, though, and a road trip through the Florida Keys offers other great things to see along the way.

In the middle of the chain of islands is Marathon, and that's where you can have the chance to meet sea turtles up close and personal as they are being rehabilitated at The Turtle Hospital. This nonprofit rescue center works hard to help injured turtles and invites visitors to stop by and meet their patients and residents.

It's one of the top things to do in the Florida Keys and you'll find thousands of people raving about it online. One Google review said, "Absolutely loved the Turtle Hospital! Our tour guide was very personable and knowledgeable. Coming here was the highlight of our Keys vacation! I love their mission to rehab injured turtles and give permanently injured turtles that are unable to return to sea a permanent home. If you find yourself in the Keys, I highly recommend planning a visit!"