The Wholesome Florida Keys Rescue Center That Helps Injured Turtles And Lets You Meet Them Up Close
One of the best things to do in Florida is to take a road trip from Key Largo to Key West. Starting in Key Largo, you can experience some of the best coral reef snorkeling in Florida at John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park. Once you get to Key West, you can visit the buoy marking the southernmost spot in the continental U.S. and be a part of the nightly sunset celebration at Mallory Square. The journey itself is just as cool, though, and a road trip through the Florida Keys offers other great things to see along the way.
In the middle of the chain of islands is Marathon, and that's where you can have the chance to meet sea turtles up close and personal as they are being rehabilitated at The Turtle Hospital. This nonprofit rescue center works hard to help injured turtles and invites visitors to stop by and meet their patients and residents.
It's one of the top things to do in the Florida Keys and you'll find thousands of people raving about it online. One Google review said, "Absolutely loved the Turtle Hospital! Our tour guide was very personable and knowledgeable. Coming here was the highlight of our Keys vacation! I love their mission to rehab injured turtles and give permanently injured turtles that are unable to return to sea a permanent home. If you find yourself in the Keys, I highly recommend planning a visit!"
Meet and feed sea turtles at The Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys
While it's sad to think about turtles being injured and in need of a trip to the hospital, it's inspiring to know there are dedicated individuals there to help them. Sometimes turtles can become entangled in fishing line, and others are injured when they're hit by boats. The medical team at The Turtle Hospital also helps turtles who've eaten trash that wasn't disposed of properly. Part of their mission is educating the public about sea turtles, so, in addition to helping injured turtles, they also offer guided tours of their facility.
The tour is about 90 minutes long and teaches visitors about sea turtles and the challenges they face. You'll tour the actual hospital facilities and the area where the turtles are being rehabilitated. You will also have a chance to visit their tanks and meet these precious creatures face-to-face. As if that wasn't enough, visitors also get a chance to feed sea turtles at the end of the tour.
While not all turtles are able to be released, The Turtle Hospital's goal is to rehabilitate and release as many as they can — so far, that's over 3,000 turtles. One review on Tripadvisor said, "We were fortunate to see a release locally. If you are in the area when that happens GO TO THE RELEASE." Make sure to follow The Turtle Hospital on social media, because that's where they announce public releases.
Planning your trip to The Turtle Hospital
The Turtle Hospital is open seven days a week and offers several options for tour times. You'll want to make reservations ahead of time since there's limited space on the tours, and you can do that on their website. At the time of writing, adult tickets are $35, children 4 to 12 are $17.50, and kids under 4 are free.
The rescue center is located at mile marker 48.5 in Marathon, about an hour away from both Key West and Key Largo. You'll be on U.S. Highway 1 (also known as the Overseas Highway) no matter which way you're coming from. In addition to the sea turtles that await you at your destination, you'll be greeted with some pretty spectacular scenery along the drive. If you're coming from Key West, you'll go over the Seven Mile Bridge just before you get to Marathon, an amazing experience as you drive across the turquoise waters. If you're coming from Key Largo, you'll pass through Islamorada, a fun place to stop and feed the tarpon at Robbie's.
If you're looking for a place to stay, you can find several hotels that are best for a laid-back Florida Keys vacation. There are several resorts in Marathon, but if you would prefer to rent a beach house or condo, you'll find plenty of those, too. Wherever you stay in the Florida Keys, you'll never be too far from the water.