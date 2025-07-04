A Simple Household Chore To Do Before Going On Vacation Can Prevent Returning To A Bug-Filled Home

When you're heading out on vacation, you likely do a lot of things to make sure your home will be in good shape when you return. You may set a home security alarm, have your mail held at the post office, and put a few lights on timers. However, there is one simple chore you may be missing.

While you're busy worrying about whether your valuables are safer in a hotel safe or your luggage and where to dine in the evening, roaches may be throwing a party in your house. Thankfully, you can prevent this by pouring boiling water, borax, diatomaceous earth, or baking soda and vinegar down your sink before you leave. These items can help prevent roaches from coming up from the drain — which is an environment they thrive in. Roaches like areas with moisture and food debris. So, for them, a drain is a great place to hide. It's worth taking a few minutes before you leave your house to try this out.

Boiling water is a great way to kill roaches. If you use this method, you'll want to run warm water for a few minutes, and then pour three to four cups of boiling water down the drain. Alternatively, you can also try diatomaceous earth, which is non-toxic for pets and people. Just put it in the drain and in any other place where they may enter your house. Another method is to use borax, aka sodium borate, which can kill roaches before they begin a safari in your kitchen. Finally, baking soda and vinegar is yet another way to take care of this issue. Pour 1/4 cup of baking soda down the drain, and then 1/2 cup of vinegar, and then boiling water a few minutes later. Even better, it will also help take care of any odors.