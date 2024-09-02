The Unsettling Reason To Stop Posting Your Vacation Photos While You're Away

You may have heard that there are some destinations where you should avoid taking a selfie for safety reasons, but we're not talking about the risk of slipping off the ledge at the Grand Canyon or getting run down by a bike during the Tour de France. According to Joanne McNellis of Travel Safety Solutions, posting exactly where you are is a bad idea. Even if you don't tag your location and there's not an extremely distinctive landmark like the Colosseum behind you, she warned: "Some photos include geo-tags that can reveal your exact location, such as your hotel, Airbnb, or nearby restaurants."

Advertisement

While you may have considered how to protect yourself from pickpockets while traveling, you might not have thought about how to keep your home safe from break-ins. There are plenty of reasons to not want your real-time location public; it allows anyone to find you and it lets people know that your home is empty while you're away, which McNellis says can make your home an easier target for break-ins. While some keep their social media circle small and limited to those that they know in real life, many have a wider following and have their posts visible to anyone who searches for it. McNellis suggests going through your settings on every social media platform that you use so that you know exactly who might have access to what you share.

Advertisement