California's Wildflower-Laden State Park In Sonoma County Is A Haven Of Trails, Streams, And Meadows

The Golden State is littered with amazing places to see wildflowers in spring. But when the most popular ones get crowded, Trione-Annadel makes for a great alternative. Peak colors show in April and May, when you'll spot mule ears blooming bright as the sun, golden fairy lanterns, and vivid purple chaparral peas. But even late-season blooms, like freckled redwood lily and puckered orange monkeyflowers, can be spotted into summer months. Consider bringing a field guide or installing a plant identification app on your phone to help distinguish the different types.

You'll have the easiest time enjoying flowers on a hike, going at an easy pace. Since many of the trails connect and are typically quite short, you can combine a variety of them in any way you choose. The Warren Richardson Trail passes redwood forests and meadows on its way to Lake Ilsanjo, a highlight of the park. The Louis Trail's grassy meadows nearby contain a mix of yellow and purple flowers. The South Burma Trail grows thick with aromatic Sonoma sage and bell-shaped scarlet fritillary, especially in May. Watch how the redwood lilies deepen from spotted white to burgundy as they age along the Schultz Trail.

If hiking isn't your thing, there are plenty of other ways to enjoy Trione-Annadel in any season. The Rough-Go and Cobblestone trails are predictably perfect for mountain biking, covered in quarry stone obstacles and well-shaded by forests. Lake Ilsanjo is home to bluegill and black bass that can weigh up to 9 pounds. Over 130 species of birds call the Ledson Marsh home, including western scrub jays, pileated woodpeckers, and wood ducks. There are also plenty of equestrian trails for local riders and picnic tables.