California's Wildly Underrated Nature Reserve Is A Redwood Forest Paradise Hidden In Scenic Sonoma County

With just over 9 miles of trails spread throughout its 805 acres, Armstrong makes for a perfect day trip. The Armstrong Nature Trail and Discovery Trail cut through the heart of the park and are both wheelchair accessible and relatively short, making it easy for anyone to get a little closer to nature. The former is full of educational displays about the forest's ecosystem, while the latter has a platform where you can get up close and hug one of its enormous redwoods. If you're after a more strenuous exertion, you can string together the East Ridge and Pool Ridge trails that surround the reserve. Together, they form a shady, moderately difficult 5.5-mile loop with over 1,500 feet of elevation gain.

Take your time — the park is open daily from 8 a.m. till sunset (as of this publication). After your walk, you can check out the Visitor Center and Nature Store, open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are also picnic tables and grills with facilities nearby, made for you to enjoy a pleasant lunch while appreciating the trees and wildlife. Speaking of which, some of the creatures you might spot in Armstrong include banana slugs, woodpeckers, and deer. However, take note that to help the forest preserve its tranquility, no dogs or bikes are allowed on its trails. There are no entry fees, but visitors in cars must pay a $10 parking fee per vehicle.