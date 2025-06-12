California's Wildly Underrated Nature Reserve Is A Redwood Forest Paradise Hidden In Scenic Sonoma County
No redwood forest in Northern California has an easy time competing with the otherworldly tall trees in the Redwood National & State Parks for attention, but if you're passing through Sonoma County, Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve deserves yours. Saved from logging in the 1870s by lumberman Colonel James Armstrong, the reserve holds some of the few ancient coastal redwoods (Sequoia sempervirens) that covered the state of California prior to settlement. A cool, temperate rainforest covered in emerald moss and gauzy ferns, it's a quiet respite from the hubbub of more famous parks like Muir Woods or Big Basin.
Located an easy 90-minute drive from San Francisco's downtown, just north of the tiny town of Guerneville, Armstrong is easy to access by city dwellers — or even those on an idyllic road trip through California wine country in Sonoma looking for a little side action. Coastal redwoods, after all, are the oldest and tallest trees on Earth – they're always worth a sighting. In fact, the Colonel Armstrong Tree — the oldest tree in the park — is estimated to be at least 200 years older than any found in Muir Woods National Monument.
Tree hugging and other ways to enjoy Armstrong Redwoods State Natural Reserve
With just over 9 miles of trails spread throughout its 805 acres, Armstrong makes for a perfect day trip. The Armstrong Nature Trail and Discovery Trail cut through the heart of the park and are both wheelchair accessible and relatively short, making it easy for anyone to get a little closer to nature. The former is full of educational displays about the forest's ecosystem, while the latter has a platform where you can get up close and hug one of its enormous redwoods. If you're after a more strenuous exertion, you can string together the East Ridge and Pool Ridge trails that surround the reserve. Together, they form a shady, moderately difficult 5.5-mile loop with over 1,500 feet of elevation gain.
Take your time — the park is open daily from 8 a.m. till sunset (as of this publication). After your walk, you can check out the Visitor Center and Nature Store, open daily from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are also picnic tables and grills with facilities nearby, made for you to enjoy a pleasant lunch while appreciating the trees and wildlife. Speaking of which, some of the creatures you might spot in Armstrong include banana slugs, woodpeckers, and deer. However, take note that to help the forest preserve its tranquility, no dogs or bikes are allowed on its trails. There are no entry fees, but visitors in cars must pay a $10 parking fee per vehicle.
Where to stay and what to do nearby
Should you wish to make your trip to Armstrong Redwoods an overnight, you'll easily find accommodation nearby. Just five miles south of the park, Guerneville has several charming, rustic stays, including Dawn Ranch Resort, The Stavrand, and the boon hotel + spa. The town lies on the banks of the Russian River, a great jumping off point for water activities like kayaking, canoeing, or even just floating on rafts in the summer months. The Korbel Champagne Cellars are located on the edge of town should a tasting of bubbly tickle your fancy.
If you'd like to venture further into the Russian River Valley, which boasts bold wines and serene riverside picnic spots, you could opt for an upscale stay in Healdsburg, Sonoma's "foodie capital" located just a 30-minute drive east. From there you'll have access to gourmet dining and other big-name wineries like Kendall-Jackson and Gary Farrell. There are also 20 more miles of trails to explore through rolling hills and meadows just 15 minutes north of Armstrong, in Austin Creek State Recreation Area. Consider visiting here in winter, when Sonoma County explodes with colorful blooms and waterfalls.