The World's Best Snorkeling Destination Is A Tiny Island With Crystal Clear Waters And Barrier Reef Access

The crystal blue, warm waters of the Caribbean Sea seemed to be designed with snorkeling in mind. While the many islands and coastlines that are lucky enough to call the Caribbean home are brimming with snorkeling spots, not all snorkeling destinations are created equal. Grand Cayman Island, part of the Cayman Islands chain, is one of those amazing snorkeling spots that visitors from all over flock to. Grand Cayman is the largest of the three Cayman Islands (the others being Cayman Brac and Little Cayman), and boasts the best snorkeling of the bunch. Although, to be fair, snorkeling off the shores of Cayman Brac or Little Cayman is hardly going to be a bad time since all of the water around these islands has that quintessential Caribbean clarity.

The visibility for snorkeling these turquoise waters usually exceeds 100 feet (30 meters), giving snorkelers clear views of shipwrecks, the barrier reef, endless sands, and a wide array of marine animals, from colorful tropical fish to turtles and stingrays. The sheer number of snorkeling spots around Grand Cayman will ensure that you can spend days snorkeling or even diving if you have a wish to explore the deeper depths. Whether you swim with stingrays or float above the Barrier Reef, you'll have to agree: Grand Cayman just may have the best snorkeling in the whole world.