Exactly When The Airline Will Let You Switch Seats Before A Flight

Whether you are a frequent flyer or rarely get on an airplane, there's no denying that there are some tips everyone should be aware of to make their travel experience optimal and free of any airline shenanigans. If it's your first time ever in the skies, you'll want to avoid these mistakes as a first-time flier, and no matter your experience level, you need to know the things to do immediately if your flight is delayed. Let's face it, more often than not you'll want to switch your seat before a flight — and there is a right time to do that.

In general, certain practices will increase your chances of winding up with a better seat, such as booking a less popular time, joining the airline's frequent flyer program, checking in through the airline's mobile app, or even something as crazy as advertising your special occasions like birthdays or anniversaries. For maximum efficiency, go for that seat change around 100 hours before your flight.