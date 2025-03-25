12 Things To Do Immediately If Your Flight Is Delayed

Just learned that your flight will be delayed? Before doing anything else, take a couple of deep breaths. Stay calm. Your choices and actions in the upcoming minutes may make a huge difference on how big of an inconvenience you are facing, and this needs to be approached with a clear head.

While there are bizarre reasons for flight delays, many times air-travel disruptions are caused by valid safety concerns, like severe weather or mechanical issues. So, keep this situation in perspective — you're better off delayed than deceased. Nonetheless, following these steps can help minimize your flight delay, or at least make it more bearable. In fact, if you're not too impatient and treat airline staff with a little civility, you might end up enjoying free meals, a complimentary hotel room, and even the chance to do some sightseeing in a city you never expected to visit.

These tips are drawn from personal experiences spanning decades of flying internationally and domestically, including getting stuck in plenty of random air hubs while enduring countless flight delays of varying lengths. Helpful advice from respected online sources also provided valuable insights. Underlying all of the suggestions below, it's imperative to act fast; later on, there will likely be plenty of time to drown your sorrows at an airport bar. First, read on to get through this flight delay as agreeably as possible.