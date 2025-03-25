12 Things To Do Immediately If Your Flight Is Delayed
Just learned that your flight will be delayed? Before doing anything else, take a couple of deep breaths. Stay calm. Your choices and actions in the upcoming minutes may make a huge difference on how big of an inconvenience you are facing, and this needs to be approached with a clear head.
While there are bizarre reasons for flight delays, many times air-travel disruptions are caused by valid safety concerns, like severe weather or mechanical issues. So, keep this situation in perspective — you're better off delayed than deceased. Nonetheless, following these steps can help minimize your flight delay, or at least make it more bearable. In fact, if you're not too impatient and treat airline staff with a little civility, you might end up enjoying free meals, a complimentary hotel room, and even the chance to do some sightseeing in a city you never expected to visit.
These tips are drawn from personal experiences spanning decades of flying internationally and domestically, including getting stuck in plenty of random air hubs while enduring countless flight delays of varying lengths. Helpful advice from respected online sources also provided valuable insights. Underlying all of the suggestions below, it's imperative to act fast; later on, there will likely be plenty of time to drown your sorrows at an airport bar. First, read on to get through this flight delay as agreeably as possible.
If you haven't left for the airport yet, review your options
Airlines provide flight delay notifications through their websites and apps or with text messages if you sign up to receive them. Airport websites also offer updated information about the status of every plane set to depart on any given day. If you utilize these sources to learn about a flight delay while still at home or in a hotel room, you'll be in a comfortable spot to consider your options and decide what to do next.
Depending on the cause of the delay and how long it will be, your airline may provide waiver offers to change your flight for no extra fees or even allow you to cancel the trip and receive a full refund. If you are provided with a waiver offer to be rebooked aboard another flight that won't pose a huge inconvenience — especially if the delay is due to weather conditions — don't hesitate to snap it up. Plenty of other passengers will be eager to claim those empty seats.
On the other hand, if you were only flying somewhere for a brief getaway and reservations at your destination can be scrapped with no penalty, consider accepting an airline's offer to cancel with a full refund. You can always reschedule your visit for another time when a solid fraction of the short trip won't be dominated by a delay. No matter what you choose to do, don't forget to cancel or reschedule airport transportation services.
If you are at the airport, pay close attention
Now, if you are first informed about a flight delay when checking out an information screen upon arriving at the airport — or while waiting at the gate after passing through security or during a layover — it's time to look alive. This situation is likely to get chaotic for fellow passengers and airline staff alike. This is not the moment to distract yourself by getting angry and posting complaints on social media.
Immediately check your airline's app for more details. Listen closely to any announcements over the airport's PA system — they may be worth listening to this time. If you see frequent-flier types suddenly moving en masse from your gate to another section of the terminal, they probably know something you don't, and it could be a good idea to follow them while searching for updates on your phone or info screens.
Also, take a look at what's happening on the tarmac outside. If you see stormy skies dumping horizontal torrents as baggage handlers scurry for cover, chances are that no alternative flights will be taking off from this airport anytime soon. If it's late in the day, start checking for airport hotels with available rooms right away since U.S. airlines are usually not obliged to provide accommodations for passengers due to delays caused by severe weather.
Get to the airline's help desk ASAP
Just because airlines provide a lot of information through apps nowadays, this doesn't mean you should simply stand around and start scrolling when facing a flight delay. If you are directed to the airline's help desk, don't dawdle. You'll be racing fellow passengers to get in a potentially lengthy line, especially if multiple flights are experiencing delays with the same carrier.
For airline desk agents, it's a first-come, first-serve situation when arranging alternative flights and other solutions for delays. It is still worthwhile to attempt rebooking your flight by calling your airline's customer service department or using its app, but wait until after you've secured a position on that line to do so. This is a much more effective strategy than just standing around while waiting your turn and getting increasingly frustrated — that would definitely be a time-wasting mistake to avoid when a flight is delayed. Nonetheless, if you are able to accept a waiver offer for another flight on the phone while you're in line, if you have enough time, it's wise to stay put and continue waiting until you can speak with a desk agent face-to-face. Not only can this employee confirm your booking aboard an alternative flight, but they may also be able to provide you with hotel and meal vouchers.
Check alternatives provided by the airline
If an airline offers you a waiver to change flights at no extra cost, consider this option carefully but quickly. Available seats on other planes won't last long. You'll also need to think about what impact this delay will have on other legs of your journey. The best thing to do after missing a connecting flight because of a delay is to contact an agent who can help you with rebooking the entire journey ahead. However, if you've done some research on your own about potential alternatives for available flights, share this info with the airline employee, and this can help expedite the process.
If you're facing a long delay — meaning over three hours for domestic flights — it may be easier than ever to get a refund for a delayed flight, even if you purchased a non-refundable ticket. However, be aware that the moment you accept this offer, the airline will no longer be responsible for your travel or accommodations. Furthermore, it may take over a week to get your money back. In the U.S., airlines are given seven business days to issue refunds when passengers pay with a credit card, and even longer if the ticket was purchased with other payment methods. And keep in mind that if you booked your flight through third-party platforms like Orbitz or Expedia, you'll almost certainly need to contact the middleman company instead of the airline to rearrange your travel plans.
Consider different travel options, but create a paper trail
If you're in a serious hurry to reach your destination, booking an entirely new flight through another airline is a possibility. However, unless you have money to burn, it's crucial to contact your primary carrier to ask if that company will endorse your ticket to the alternate airline or at least confirm that you'll be fully refunded for a canceled ticket. Make sure to create ample evidence of initially attempting to resolve the delay through your original airline or travel agency, and keep receipts from airport purchases and other expenses incurred during the lost time. This could all be necessary when requesting compensation later or when filing a claim for travel insurance.
Depending on the distance you are traveling, the length of the delay, and if it's safe to leave the airport at all during severe weather incidents, you can also consider travel alternatives like renting a car or taking a train. However, it may take some effort to get the airline to pay for this, and you could end up shelling out for the extra expense yourself. Furthermore, if you've already checked in luggage, you'll want to make a baggage claim with an airline agent before leaving the airport — it might be a few days before you're reunited with your suitcase.
Be polite with airline staff
It's not the fault of airline agents that your flight is delayed, and taking your frustration out on them won't be helpful for anyone. Try to keep your emotions in check and work cooperatively with any airline staff you speak with in person or on the phone. Unsurprisingly, they'll be more likely to offer greater assistance if you're nice to them.
On that note, if you end up having a heated phone discussion with an airline's customer service representative and are not given acceptable alternatives, it might be a good idea to conclude the conversation and call back. It's likely that another representative will answer, and you can begin a fresh search for solutions with them. A polite approach can also be helpful if you'll be stuck at the airport for an extended duration. If an airline is providing hotel vouchers, they will often be provided automatically according to predetermined policies — but agents have a decent amount of discretion when it comes to offering meal vouchers, even if the airline doesn't require providing them.
It never hurts to ask for vouchers
In the U.S., airlines are not required by federal law to provide stranded passengers with food or hotel stays during a flight delay. It's up to each carrier to decide how generous they'll be with handing out free meals and accommodations. However, if the delay is going to be a long one (and it's the airline's fault), carriers frequently provide vouchers for terminal restaurants and even hotel rooms. Sometimes these are distributed automatically when flight delays occur — but a lot of the time you have to ask for them.
If you score a voucher for a meal at the airport, check its conditions carefully, and don't let your expectations get too high. Typically, it'll be for a set amount like $12 to $15, which certainly won't buy you a feast at an average terminal eatery. Additionally, you may have to use the entire amount at one establishment, as vouchers may be designated for only a single use — so don't attempt to buy a cheeseburger at one place and ice cream at another. As for hotel vouchers, most major U.S. airlines have committed to provide accommodations for passengers stranded by controllable delays.
Stake a claim to prime terminal seating
Now we're getting into worst-case scenarios. In situations beyond an airline's control — like severe weather delays — the carrier will likely deny responsibility for providing you with accommodations, and you may be stuck at the airport for a long while. Move fast to find the most comfortable seats that the terminal has to offer, preferably with a power outlet nearby so that you can charge up devices while waiting.
If traveling with a group, your best bet may be to send someone out on a scouting mission to score comfy seats while you're waiting in or on the line to make alternative arrangements with an airline agent. When it appears certain that you'll be enduring an extended stay in the airport, try to claim multiple seats in a row with no armrests to use as a makeshift cot — but be considerate toward your fellow passengers if it's extremely crowded in the terminal. If you find an airport bar with cushy seats, consider the drinks you order as a form of paying rent. Even if you end up stuck in a single seat or sprawled out on the floor, you can still try out some of the best ways to sleep in an airport comfortably.
Consider splashing out on an airport lounge
Enjoy relatively luxurious conditions while killing time in a terminal. Airport lounges coddle passengers with food, comfy seating, and even shower facilities ... but entry will most likely come at a cost. Frequent fliers who have attained a certain status are treated to airport lounge access — and that's the first place they'll head when flight delays occur. The good news for everyone else is that an airport lounge day pass can often be bought by almost anyone for less than $100, and some lounges may even offer entry for less than $20.
Depending on your frequent-flyer memberships, you may also be able to redeem accumulated miles for one-time entry to an airport lounge — and some credit card holders may enjoy travel rewards that include complimentary access. Active-duty military personnel and their family members are also frequently welcome at airport lounges for no cost. It also pays to travel with friends who already have elite status with certain airlines or credit cards. One of the best ways to score free access to airport lounges is to tag along with someone who can get you into these cozy waiting facilities as their guest, either at no cost or for a relatively low fee.
Research your passenger rights, airline policies, and insurance coverage
If you've already accepted that you'll be waiting a long while at the airport and have settled into the most comfortable spot available, now you have plenty of time on your hands. Use it well by researching what compensation you may be entitled to because of this flight delay and how you can go about claiming it. If traveling in the U.S., Department of Transportation regulations enacted in 2024 mean that you may get some cash out of this situation — but first, you must understand how the new airline reimbursement rules benefit the average traveler.
This is also the perfect time to check your travel insurance coverage. While airlines may not be responsible for providing compensation due to causes like severe weather or natural disasters, these are precisely the kinds of unpredictable problems covered by travel insurance policies. There's a good chance that your policy will cover food, hotel stays, and extra transportation costs during your delay, so if you bought travel insurance before this trip, make sure to check all of this before resigning yourself to a night spent in a terminal seat.
Rearrange plans at your destination
Once you've confirmed a seat on an alternate flight, think ahead to mitigate any problems that this delay will cause. Contact anyone who might be planning to pick you up at the destination airport to prevent them from driving all that way before suffering a panic attack because you haven't arrived. Alert work associates to your delay, reschedule hotel bookings, cancel reservations for restaurants or excursions, and make other adjustments to your now-shortened trip.
Scheduling a buffer day at your travel destination — involving minimal plans so that you have time to settle in and possibly recuperate from jet lag — offers you the added benefit of not needing to reschedule many arrangements in case of a flight delay. Although it might be too late for you to utilize this useful travel hack at this point, learn from your experience for future journeys. This strategy can be especially helpful if flying into one of the airports where you can expect the most delayed holiday-season flights.
If the delay is long enough, go sightseeing
When stuck in a travel destination for many hours (or even days) due to a flight delay, it's sometimes possible to make the most of the situation by leaving the airport and venturing out into a nearby city to check out the sights. Just make sure that your seat is secured on an alternate flight and that you have a boarding pass in hand before stepping out of the terminal. Wandering from your airport gate during delays is technically always a risk, but when taking a connecting flight at a layover hub that ends up being delayed for a half day or longer, this may also present a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see someplace where you never intended to go.
However, make sure that you will be back in time to catch your new flight. If traveling internationally, keep in mind that you may need a visa to leave the terminal at all. It's probably wisest to embark on this plan only if the airline has already set you up in a hotel for the night, and you definitely have plenty of time free to explore. In that case, you might just look back at this unexpected stopover as a highlight of your journey.