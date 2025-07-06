This Popular Vacation Spot Just Banned Large Cruise Ships And Excess Tourists From Entering The City
Cruises are a popular means of travel and a great way to see the world. In the United States alone, 18.2 million people took a cruise in 2024. However, the popularity of cruises and the chance to see stunning destinations may soon change. Several countries and popular cruise stops are looking to limit how many ships and passengers are allowed into port. Among the latest to target cruises was Cannes, which placed restrictions limiting the number of cruise ships and passengers that can enter the bay per day starting in 2026.
The ban is pretty simple. No liners with over 1,000 passengers will be permitted to dock at the city, and only one large ship will be allowed per day. While no such regulations apply to smaller vessels, only 6,000 people can enter Cannes via the water daily. In the future, the city hopes to prevent any cruises with over 1,300 passengers. Overtourism has been a problem in Cannes. The city has a population of fewer than 75,000 people. Despite this, cruises alone accounted for over 460,000 visitors in 2024. Part of the attraction is due to the film festival, but that's only one of the best things to do in Cannes.
As reported by The Travel, the Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, discussed the restrictions, stating: "It is not a question of being against cruises but of welcoming, in the long term, only smaller, more aesthetic, more modern and environmentally friendly units. Cannes acts with method, consistency and rigor to constantly reconcile economic, attractiveness and biodiversity protection issues."
The benefits and pitfalls of limiting cruises into Cannes
Cannes isn't the first location to take steps to protect its slice of the ocean. Santorini has also made efforts to reduce the number of cruises, along with places like Barcelona, Mykonos, and Valencia. Cannes is also looking to create more environmentally friendly areas for ships to moor. They hope to build 20 spots by 2027. This is to help protect the seabed and the animals and habitats that exist within the cobalt. In addition to the restrictions, fares for cruises are expected to increase, though this may come in later. The plan is still to make the fees around half the price of those in other European ports.
The announcement came suddenly, leading to some worry about the economy. Like with many heavily visited areas, a lot of Cannes' income comes from tourists. Limiting the number of cruise ships can lead to a dramatic drop in visitors, and with it coming into effect next year, the city doesn't have a lot of time to pivot. Additionally, this announcement was not planned beforehand, and several cruises set up years in advance to visit Cannes would now violate the guidelines, leaving the passengers and cruise lines unsure of what to do.
The sudden change could create a negative opinion for many companies and individuals, especially for those who followed Samantha Brown's top tips for planning your dream cruise vacation and booked early. This could cause a larger decrease in tourists than planned. However, as travelers seek an authentic experience — and as the many unsettling reasons to avoid taking a cruise come to light – the luxurious liner may not be the best way to see the world anyway.