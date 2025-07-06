This Popular Vacation Spot Just Banned Large Cruise Ships And Excess Tourists From Entering The City

Cruises are a popular means of travel and a great way to see the world. In the United States alone, 18.2 million people took a cruise in 2024. However, the popularity of cruises and the chance to see stunning destinations may soon change. Several countries and popular cruise stops are looking to limit how many ships and passengers are allowed into port. Among the latest to target cruises was Cannes, which placed restrictions limiting the number of cruise ships and passengers that can enter the bay per day starting in 2026.

The ban is pretty simple. No liners with over 1,000 passengers will be permitted to dock at the city, and only one large ship will be allowed per day. While no such regulations apply to smaller vessels, only 6,000 people can enter Cannes via the water daily. In the future, the city hopes to prevent any cruises with over 1,300 passengers. Overtourism has been a problem in Cannes. The city has a population of fewer than 75,000 people. Despite this, cruises alone accounted for over 460,000 visitors in 2024. Part of the attraction is due to the film festival, but that's only one of the best things to do in Cannes.

As reported by The Travel, the Mayor of Cannes, David Lisnard, discussed the restrictions, stating: "It is not a question of being against cruises but of welcoming, in the long term, only smaller, more aesthetic, more modern and environmentally friendly units. Cannes acts with method, consistency and rigor to constantly reconcile economic, attractiveness and biodiversity protection issues."