The Best Things To Do In Cannes (Besides The Film Festival), According To Reviews

If there's one iconic image of Cannes, it features the waves of the Mediterranean lapping up against the beach lined with palm trees and towering resorts. This is the Promenade de la Croisette, where you can walk under the shade of palms while shopping for luxury handbags and designer clothes. Tourists flock to this spot year-round, and judging by its thousands of good reviews, most aren't leaving disappointed. Users give this site a 4.5 rating on Tripadvisor and 4.7 stars on Google Reviews. As one reviewer on Tripadvisor enthuses, "The weather, the pace of life, the glitzy lifestyle... It all created a lovely vibe about the place."

The Promenade de la Croisette is one of the city's main attractions, so you should have no difficulty finding it — it's the place with all the people. This is a perfect place to bask in the sun, and you'll even find little blue chairs all along the beach so you can look at the yachts dotting the waves. This place is particularly popular at night when it comes alive with street musicians, festival attendees, and revelers of all kinds.

As convenient as staying the night in one of the decadent hotels like Le Canberra Hotel or the Intercontinental Carlton Cannes Hotel may be, you should expect to spend upwards of $500 to $1,400 for a single July summer night. The Penthouse Suite at Hotel Martinez is even considered one of the most expensive hotel rooms in the world.