This Crystal-Clear Island Destination In Fiji Was Named The World's Best Place To Dive With Sharks

Fiji is an island nation famed for its dreamy beaches, tropical sunshine, incredible walks and hiking trails, and crystalline waters filled with vibrant coral reefs. The country is heaven for snorkelers and divers, but there is one place in particular that stands above the rest when it comes to shark spotting.

A list by Boatmart, an online marketplace for buying and selling boats, has ranked the Beqa Lagoon as the top spot in the world for diving with sharks. It credits this to the fact that the lagoon is home to Fiji's Shark Reef National Marine Park, an area that has been officially protected since 2014. Here, divers can get up close and personal with seven shark species, particularly bull sharks, which are the most common and found all year round. Other commonly seen varieties include blacktip reef, tawny nurse, and lemon sharks; plus, silvertips and tiger sharks are occasionally spotted as well.

There are a few things you need to know about the Beqa Lagoon before you hop into the water with these often misunderstood creatures.